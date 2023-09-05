84°F
Nation and World

United stops all flights over technology issue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 10:49 am
 
Updated September 5, 2023 - 10:51 am
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airp ...
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A technology equipment issue has grounded all United Airlines flights that are not airborne as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Federal Aviation Administration website said the airline had advised the FAA of the ground stop about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Televised news reports said United advised that airborne flights would continue to their destinations but those on the ground would be held at the gate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

