United stops all flights over technology issue

A Federal Aviation Administration website said the airline had advised the FAA of the ground stop about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A technology equipment issue has grounded all United Airlines flights that are not airborne as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Televised news reports said United advised that airborne flights would continue to their destinations but those on the ground would be held at the gate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.