44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

UnitedHealthcare CEO killed outside New York City hotel, source says

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhat ...
Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, according to a person briefed on the investigation. (BusinessWire)
A New York police officer walks outside a hotel where a shooting occurred in midtown Manhattan, ...
A New York police officer walks outside a hotel where a shooting occurred in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Joe Frederick)
More Stories
Israeli troops enter the complex of the Turkish hospital, where they searched for the bodies of ...
Hamas, Fatah near agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza
In this screen grab image from video provide by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli Pr ...
Israel’s Netanyahu ordered to take stand in his corruption trial after repeated delays
An image of Omer Neutra is displayed at his memorial service Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at the Midwa ...
Israeli American soldier killed during Oct. 7 Hamas attack remembered at New York memorial service
Tears fall down the cheeks of Jamie Lee Komoroski as family members of Samantha Miller speak ab ...
Woman driving drunk who killed bride still in wedding dress sentenced to prison
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press
December 4, 2024 - 7:17 am
 

NEW YORK — Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, according to a person briefed on the investigation.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the investigation.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but said a 50-year-old was shot around 6:45 a.m. outside a Hilton before the shooter fled.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. The company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a company media advisory. The hotel is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center.

An announcement was made to attendees Wednesday morning that the conference was being ended early.

Thompson has served as CEO for more than three years and had been with the company since 2004.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

Associated Press writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis, Indiana, contributed to this story.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli troops enter the complex of the Turkish hospital, where they searched for the bodies of ...
Hamas, Fatah near agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza
By Samy Magdy and Josef Federman The Associated Press

The rival factions have made several failed attempts to reconcile since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007. Israel has meanwhile ruled out any postwar role in Gaza for either Hamas or Fatah.

MORE STORIES