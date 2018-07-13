University of Louisville to remove Papa John’s from stadium name

The University of Louisville is removing the Papa John’s name from its football stadium.

Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at the University of Lousiville in Louisville, Ky. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. on Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The logo of Papa John's is displayed at a pizza store in Quincy, Mass. on Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Pizza boxes stacked at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. on Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A slice of cheese pizza at the Papa John's pizza shop in Quincy, Mass. on Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

The school is taking action after the pizza chain’s founder, John Schnatter, reportedly complained that Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using a racial slur.

University President Neeli Bendapudi announced change for Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Friday, as the pizza chain said it is removing Schnatter’s image from its marketing. Also being renamed is John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise at the university’s business college. Schnatter has resigned from the university’s board of trustees.