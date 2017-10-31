ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

UNLV grad Tomi Lahren under fire for Halloween flag costume

The Associated Press
October 31, 2017 - 7:22 am
 

NEW YORK — Political commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some backlash for posting a photo of herself wearing a U.S. flag themed Halloween costume.

The Instagram photo shows Lahren wearing a star spangled capelike garment as part of an outfit that included a red tutu, a flag themed fanny pack and a top bearing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Some accused the UNLV graduate and Fox News contributor of being disrespectful of the flag, including Trump administration critic Keith Olbermann, who claimed her costume was in violation of U.S. flag code.

Donald Trump, Jr. shot back with a picture of Olbermann draped in a flag on the cover of his new book.

Lahren countered that because her outfit wasn’t made from a flag, there is no violation.

