Upbeat Trump ends summit convinced Kim commited to nuclear deal

President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a news conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Evan Vucci/AP)

SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement on Tuesday at the end of a high-stakes summit that is supposed to end with the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Afterward as Kim flew back to Pyongyang, an expansive Trump answered questions from reporters for more than one hour to celebrate the accomplishment.

It was a deal that supporters were quick to applaud and detractors derided as a win for Kim with nothing in return. But Trump told reporters he thinks Kim will live up to the terms and spirit of the deal.

“Honestly I think he’s going to do these things,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

