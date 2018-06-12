Upbeat Trump ends summit convinced Kim committed to nuclear deal

President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement on Tuesday at the end of a high-stakes summit that is supposed to end with the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a news conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Afterward as Kim flew back to Pyongyang, an expansive Trump answered questions from reporters for more than one hour to celebrate the accomplishment.

It was a deal that supporters were quick to applaud and detractors derided as a win for Kim with nothing in return. But Trump told reporters he thinks Kim will live up to the terms and spirit of the deal.

“Honestly I think he’s going to do these things,” he said.

The statement calls for new relations between the United States and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a “stable peace regime” on the peninsula, complete denuclearization and the return of the remains of POW/MIA remains to families of the dead.

That statement made no reference to the hermit kingdom’s well-documented human rights violations. In 2014, a United Nations Commission charged the DPRK with such “crimes against humanity” as murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment and rape.

During the briefing, however, Trump recalled the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was arrested in North Korea in 2016 for trying to steal a poster and sentenced to 15 years in jail. Warmbier died in June 2017 shortly after Pyongyang released the young man near death and in a coma. His parents have sued the DPRK for his wrongful death.

“Without Otto, this would not have happened,” Trump maintained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

