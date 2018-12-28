Upper Midwest deals with blizzards while South faces flooding

A storm that dumped up to 12 inches of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi moved into Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and western North Carolina on Friday.

Cars stack up northbound on Interstate 110, as they encounter high water in the roadway under the railroad bridge near the governor's mansion, as even fewer vehicles opt to try to navigate the water as they progress southbound after heavy rains, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

High water encroaches on the Treasures From Heaven Ministry on Mickens Road, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, as severe weather impacts the area in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

Harry Anderson tries to stay relatively dry as he maneuvers his umbrella into position before slipping out of his car during a steady rainstorm, Thursday, Dec 27, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. He was preparing to go inside Shoppers Value on Plank Road near J.H. Cooney Street to buy some groceries, and he succeeded in staying dry, for the most part, he said. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

Matteo Perantoni spreads ice melt on the platform on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak train station in Berlin, Vt. A winter storm brought snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to northern New England, making for a dangerous and slippery commute. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Pedestrians cross a slushy street in the rain on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Montpelier, Vt. A winter storm brought snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to northern New England, making for a dangerous and slippery commute. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Storms bringing intense rains to the Deep South and heavy snow in the Upper Midwest are making a mess of things all over.

The powerful winter storm that’s prompting blizzard warnings Friday across much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota is blamed for at least three fatal crashes.

Authorities in Minnesota say a 47-year-old woman on a bus was killed and nine others were injured when the bus collided with an SUV on Thursday.

The National Weather Service posted flash flood watches and warnings for much of the South from Louisiana into southwest Virginia.

The storm system was blamed for a death in Louisiana earlier this week when a tree fell on a camper.

No deaths or serious injuries had been reported in Mississippi by early Friday, Glenn Flynn with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in an email.

Forecasters said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain were possible in northern Alabama and central and north Georgia. A flood warning was also issued for Asheville, North Carolina.

Water flooded more than a dozen homes in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, on Thursday.