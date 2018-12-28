Upper Midwest deals with blizzards while South faces flooding

Storms bringing intense rains to the Deep South and heavy snow in the Upper Midwest are making a mess of things all over.
The powerful winter storm that’s prompting blizzard warnings Friday across much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota is blamed for at least three fatal crashes.
Authorities in Minnesota say a 47-year-old woman on a bus was killed and nine others were injured when the bus collided with an SUV on Thursday.
A storm that dumped up to 12 inches of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi moved into Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and western North Carolina on Friday.
The National Weather Service posted flash flood watches and warnings for much of the South from Louisiana into southwest Virginia.
The storm system was blamed for a death in Louisiana earlier this week when a tree fell on a camper.
No deaths or serious injuries had been reported in Mississippi by early Friday, Glenn Flynn with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in an email.
Forecasters said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain were possible in northern Alabama and central and north Georgia. A flood warning was also issued for Asheville, North Carolina.
Water flooded more than a dozen homes in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, on Thursday.