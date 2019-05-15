70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US birth rate lowest in 32 years

By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press
May 15, 2019 - 6:09 am
 
Updated May 15, 2019 - 11:25 am

America’s baby bust isn’t over. The nation’s birth rates last year reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s, a government report shows, leading to the fewest babies in 32 years.

The provisional report, released Wednesday and based on more than 99% of U.S. birth records, found 3.788 million births last year. It was the fourth year the number of births has fallen, the lowest since 1986 and a surprise to some experts given the improving economy.

The fertility rate of 1.7 births per U.S. woman also fell 2%, meaning the current generation isn’t making enough babies to replace itself. The fertility rate is a hypothetical estimate based on lifetime projections of age-specific birth rates.

Whether more U.S. women are postponing motherhood or forgoing it entirely isn’t yet clear.

If trends continue, experts said, the U.S. can expect labor shortages including in elder care when aging baby boomers need the most support.

“I keep expecting to see the birth rates go up and then they don’t,” said demographer Kenneth M. Johnson of University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy.

He estimates 5.7 million babies would have been born in the past decade if fertility rates hadn’t fallen from pre-recession levels.

‘Empty kinderdarten rooms’

“That’s a lot of empty kindergarten rooms,” said Johnson, who wasn’t involved in the report.

Other experts are not concerned, predicting today’s young women will catch up with childbearing later in their lives. The only two groups with slightly higher birth rates in 2018 were women in their late 30s and those in their early 40s.

“Our fertility rates are still quite high for a wealthy nation,” said Caroline Sten Hartnett, a demographer at the University of South Carolina.

American women are starting families sooner than most other developed nations, according to other research . Other countries are seeing similar declines in birth rates.

Stability & finances

Young Americans still want to have children, but they don’t feel stable enough to have them yet, said Karen Benjamin Guzzo, who studies families at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

The U.S. could do more to encourage childbearing with parental leave, preschool expansion and child care subsidies and other policies aimed at helping young adults struggling with student loan debt and housing costs, Guzzo said.

Brandy Loshaw, 39, of Webster, New York, said despite a stable career as a dental hygienist “I would never be able to afford the added expense of a child and live comfortably.” She said she is grateful she “can never remember a time in my life that I wanted children.”

Pollution and climate change worry her. “I would hate to bring a child into a world that could fall apart around them,” Loshaw said.

Births were down across racial groups, with small declines for Hispanics, whites, blacks and Asians. The number of babies born to native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders was stable.

59 births per 1,000 women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report also found:

—Overall, the U.S. birth rate for women ages 15 to 44 was 59 births per 1,000 women, an all-time low.

—Last year, there were 2% fewer births than in 2017.

—Births to teenagers again reached a record low. The number of births to mothers ages 15 through 19 was 179,607, down 8%.

—The rate for premature births — delivery at less than 37 weeks — rose for the fourth straight year to just over 10%, from 9.9%.

———

Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: CarlaKJohnson

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at t ...
Trump immigration plan would focus on skills, not families
By Jill Colvin and Alan Fram The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will lay out yet another immigration plan as he tries to convince the public and lawmakers that the nation’s legal immigration system should be overhauled.

A logo of Huawei is displayed March 7, 2019, at a shop in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. ...
Huawei targeted by US export controls, potential import ban
By Frank Bajak and Tali Arbel The Associated Press

In a swipe at telecommunications giant Huawei, the Trump administration has issued an executive order aimed at banning its equipment from U.S. networks and said it was subjecting the Chinese company to strict export controls.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address Jan. 16, 2019, in Jefferson C ...
Missouri Senate joins anti-abortion wave with 8-week ban
The Associated Press

Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has passed a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, acting only hours after Alabama’s governor signed a near-total abortion ban.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaks to the members of the Senate Judiciary, Law ...
Prosecutor says he won’t enforce Utah’s strict abortion law
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

As Utah defends its strict new abortion ban against a court challenge, the chief prosecutor overseeing the county with the state’s only two clinics has said he won’t enforce the measure.