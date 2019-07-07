83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US bomb from WWII defused in Germany after mass evacuation

By The Associated Press
July 7, 2019 - 7:29 am
 

FRANKFURT, Germany — A 500-kilo (1,100-pound) World War II bomb was defused near the Frankfurt headquarters of the European Central Bank hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding district Sunday.

City officials called on about 16,500 people to leave their homes in the Ostend area east of downtown Frankfurt on Sunday morning before emergency workers tackled the American bomb, which was found during construction work last month.

Authorities had already moved some people out of a nursing home on Saturday.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale precautionary evacuations such as the one on Sunday.

The defusing operation was completed by mid-afternoon, according to the city’s fire service, about two hours after police verified that no one was left in the area.

Officials chose Sunday to defuse the bomb to allow preparation and to minimize disruption in Frankfurt, Germany’s financial center.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival ...
3 runners gored racing with bulls at Pamplona’s festival
By The Associated Press

ive people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.

A fireman looks over a home Saturday, July 6, 2019 that burned after a earthquake in Ridgecrest ...
Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California
By The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has called him and expressed commitment to helping California recoverfrom two earthquakes that hit the state in as many days.

Boy stabs brother, says jail’s better than 8-hour drive
Boy stabs brother, says jail’s better than 8-hour drive
By The Associated Press

Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigatorshe’d rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.

Jeffrey Epstein is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla., in 2008. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach ...
Jeffrey Epstein arrested in N.Y. on sex-trafficking charges
By Michael R. Sisak and Jim Mustian The Associated Press

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

n this handout photo provided by the Bahamas ZNS Network, a recovery team stands by at the wrec ...
Investigators search for clues in Bahamas chopper crash
By Natalie Schachar The Associated Press

Accident investigators are trying to figure out what went wrong in the moments before a helicopter crashed after takeoff and killed seven people.

A firefighter walks through the remains of a building after an explosion on Saturday, July 6, 2 ...
Authorities: Explosion at Florida shopping plaza injures 21
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

A vacant pizza restaurant exploded Saturday in a thundering roar at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 20 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air.

April Hamlin feeds her dog Duchess some crackers in a Red Cross shelter set up for anyone with ...
California assesses damage after biggest quake in 20 years
By John Antczak, Daisy Nguyen and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

Crews in California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday.