Nation and World

US, Canada agree to shut border to ‘non-essential’ traffic

The Associated Press
March 18, 2020 - 6:55 am
 
Updated March 18, 2020 - 7:10 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said the United States and Canadaian officials have agreed to close border to “non-essential traffic,” saying trade won’t be affected.

The move joins many other nations around the globe who have taken similar measures in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19 that has killed more than 8,000 people and infected more than 201,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Governments grappled Wednesday with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns that have caused transportation chaos and imperiled economies, but which authorities say are needed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

European Union leaders agreed to shut down the bloc’s external borders for 30 days.

In Southeast Asia, the causeway between Malaysia and the financial hub of Singapore was eerily quiet after Malaysia shut its borders, while the Philippines backed down on an order giving foreigners 72 hours to leave from a large part of its main island.

The administration of President Donald Trump was considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all people who cross America’s southern border illegally, according to two administration officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plan hasn’t been finalized.

The coronavirus is present in every U.S. state after West Virginia was the last to report an infection. Hawaii’s governor encouraged travelers to postpone their island vacations for at least the next 30 days, while the governor of Nevada ordered a monthlong closure of the state’s casinos.

Increasingly worried about the economic fallout of the global shutdown, the U.S., Britain and the Netherlands announced rescue packages totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, while longtime International Monetary Fund critic Venezuela asked the institution for a $5 billion loan.

Major Asian stock markets fell back after early gains on Wednesday after Wall Street jumped on Trump’s promise of aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Seismograph for earthquake detection. (Getty Images)
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Salt Lake City area

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area early Wednesday, knocking out power to some homes and bringing the light rail system to a halt.

A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 202 ...
7M in San Francisco area ordered to shelter in place
By Christopher Rugaber and Tim Sullivan The Associated Press

The U.S. implemented dramatic restrictions on Americans in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total lockdown to control the virus.

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinic ...
US volunteer gets 1st shot of experimental virus vaccine
By Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

A June 20, 2019, file photo, shows the Supreme Court under stormy skies in Washington. (AP Phot ...
Supreme Court postpones arguments into April
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus.

Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday, March 16, 2020. ...
Dow plunges nearly 13%; worst day since 1987
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said the economy may be headed for a recession and asked Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.