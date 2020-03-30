US cities brace, Comfort arrives in New York City

The United States has 2,500 deaths with 142,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Worldwide, there have been nearly 35,000 deaths and 734,000 cases.

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech during the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan Monday, March 30, 2020. Mori said Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about rescheduling the games for next year. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)

Volunteer workers in a clothing factory manufacturing firefighting gear, make hospital gowns for medical staff to protect them from the coronavirus, in Arnedo, northern Spain, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

From right to left, Greek Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Spokesman of the Greek Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas, Greek former Prime Minister and leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, Greek Socialist party leader Fofi Gennimata and general secretary of the Greek Communist Party Dimitris Koutsoubas attend a short ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The annual military parade commemorates Greek Independence Day, which marks the start of the war of independence in 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule, was canceled Wednesday amid a circulation ban imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 but a flyover with jets and helicopters took place. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Yannis Kolesidis/Pool via AP)

Spanish Royal Guard soldiers during disinfection work at a hospital to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Spain and Italy demanded more European help as they fight still-surging coronavirus infections amid the continent's worst crisis since World War II. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

NEW YORK — A Navy hospital ship has arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City’s hospitals.

The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported Sunday that its toll had risen to 776.

Fla. governor wants cruise boat victims refused

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want the people on a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida.

DeSantis says it would be “a mistake” to bring them into South Florida, which already has a high and growing number of coronavirus infections. He says the area’s hospital beds need to be saved for residents and not “foreign nationals.”

He says he wants the cruise line to arrange to have “medical personnel dispatched to the ship.”

Officials say in addition to the four dead, more than 130 Zaandam passengers and crew have symptoms. Four doctors and four nurses were on board to treat 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members, many of whom are American or Canadian, says Holland America, which is owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp.

A sister ship, the Rotterdam, took on passengers who didn’t appear to be infected. They were allowed through the Panama Canal on Sunday night and are about three days from Florida.

Day of mourning in Spain

Bells tolled in Madrid’s empty central square and flags were lowered to half-staff in a day of mourning Monday in hard-hit Spain, while the top infectious-disease expert in the United States warned that smaller U.S. cities are about to witness the rapid acceleration in coronavirus cases that New York is seeing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that New Orleans and Detroit are showing signs that “they’re going to take off,” and other, smaller cities are “percolating.”

“What we’ve learned from painful experience with this outbreak is that it goes along almost on a straight line, then a little acceleration, acceleration, then it goes way up,” he said.

NY deaths top 1K

The warning came as virus deaths in New York surpassed 1,000, President Donald Trump extended social-distancing recommendations for a month in an abrupt turnaround, and the outbreak pushed the health systems in Italy and in Spain to the breaking point.

Spain reported more than 800 new deaths, raising its overall toll to over 7,300.

Spain and Italy make up more than half the world’s death toll of over 34,800 people from the virus that has upended the lives of billions and devastated world economies. Hospitals are buckling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once. Italy has by far the most reported virus deaths, at nearly 11,000.

At least six of Spain’s 17 regions were at their limit of intensive care unit beds, and three more were close to it, authorities said. Crews of workers were frantically building more field hospitals.

15% infected in Spain are health care workers

Nearly 15% of all those infected in Spain, almost 13,000 people, are health care workers, hurting hospitals’ efforts to help the tsunami of people gasping for breath.

In hard-hit Madrid, flags were lowered for an official mourning period. During a minute of silence for the dead, Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square was empty as bells tolled.

In a situation unimaginable only a month ago, Italian officials were cheered when they reported only 756 new deaths in one day. Italy said the number of deaths has dropped about 10% a day since Friday.

‘’We are saving lives by staying at home, by maintaining social distance, by traveling less and by closing schools,” said Dr. Luca Richeldi, a lung specialist.

In a stark reversal, Trump extended federal guidelines recommending that Americans stay home for another 30 days until the end of April. The turnabout came after Fauci said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue.

“We want to make sure that we don’t prematurely think we’re doing so great,” Fauci said.

2.5K deaths in US

The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world more than 735,000 people are infected.

Moscow went on its own lockdown Monday as all of Russia braced for sweeping nationwide restrictions. The Russian capital of 13 million accounts for over 1,200 of the country’s more than 1,800 coronavirus cases.

“The extremely negative turn of events we are seeing in the largest European and U.S. cities causes extreme concern about the life and health of our citizens,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Experts say the critical situations seen in hospitals in Italy and Spain will be soon heading toward the United States.

In Italy, coronavirus patient Andrea Napoli, 33, said he didn’t remotely expect that he would be hospitalized, struggling for his life, since he was young and fit. But what he saw shocked him.

While he was being treated in Rome, three patients died in his ward. He saw doctors stressed and exhausted from the long hours, out of breath from pushing equipment around, dressed in protective masks, suits and gloves.

‘’What I saw was a lot, a lot of pain. It was very hard,’’ Napoli said. ‘’I heard screams from the other rooms, constant coughing from the other rooms.’’

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and be fatal. More than 150,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.

China has few new cases

China on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, among them just one domestic infection. At the peak of China’s restrictions, some 700 million people were ordered to stay home, but those rules are easing.

Cases across Africa rose close to 5,000 in 46 countries. Zimbabwe began a three-week lockdown Monday and more cities across the continent were shut down.

Japanese automaker Toyota halted production at its auto plants in Europe, though all its factories in China resumed production Monday.