American student Otto Warmbier speaks to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 29, 2016. Secretary of State Tillerson said Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that North Korea released the jailed U.S. university student (Kim Kwang Hyon/AP)

WASHINGTON — North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, a U.S. university student who has been held captive there since January 2016, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati, is on his way back to the United States, Tillerson said in a statement.

The State Department is continuing to discuss the situation of three other detained Americans with North Korea, Tillerson said.