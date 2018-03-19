US college student missing in Bermuda

Bermuda police say there is concern for the well-being of a 19-year-old freshman from St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia.

Mark Dombrowski, a student at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia, is missing in Bermuda. (Bermuda Police)

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda.

Bermuda police say 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, of Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday. He was supposed to return to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Police say he was last seen around 1 a.m. at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in Hamilton, the island’s capital. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing teen, circulating a flyer with his photos.

The rugby team was in Bermuda to take part in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s Tournament, which included college teams from around the U.S.

The police say “there is concern for his well-being.”

Saint Joseph’s is a Roman Catholic Jesuit university. It issued a statement saying it has been in touch with the freshman’s family and “continues to pray for his safe return.”

Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, said in a tweet he was a 2017 graduate.