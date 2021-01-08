37°F
Nation and World

US daily deaths from COVID-19 top 4,000 for 1st time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2021 - 5:21 am
 
Updated January 8, 2021 - 5:28 am
A refrigeration unit that holds bodies sits outside Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Service ...
A refrigeration unit that holds bodies sits outside Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner's office has loaned units to funeral homes across the valley to address growing concerns over capacity as COVID-19 deaths surge. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Daily deaths in the United States from COVID-19 exceeded 4,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Johns Hopkins University reported 4,085 people died from the coronavirus and there were 274,703 new cases reported through testing.

In the past week, 19,349 people died in the country and nearly 1.6 million became infected.

On Thursday, Nevada reported a record number 3,402 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day, according to data, raising concerns that a predicted “surge on top of a surge” could be developing.

The one-day boom in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website, came a day after the state set a new record for daily deaths with 60.

Increased deaths and the potential for more deaths has prompted the use of refrigerated units are several mortuary facilities in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office has loaned at least six refrigerated units to four funeral homes — a move designed to increase capacity and decrease delays. Two more units that could be deployed “at any time” are on reserve, according to the coroner’s office.

Allegiant Stadium could be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site once mass inoculations in Southern Nevada begin.

“It is a potential resource we can utilize if we need to, but nothing is definite,” Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Las Vegas Raiders have been in discussions with officials about possibly using the 65,000-seat stadium for larger-scale rollout of vaccines.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

