58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US deaths from pandemic top 1,000, Johns Hopkins says

The Associated Press
March 25, 2020 - 9:09 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2020 - 9:10 pm

NEW YORK — New York authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster in the city Wednesday, with its emergence as the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spot a warning flare — and perhaps a cautionary tale — for the rest of the country as U.S. deaths from the pandemic topped 1,000.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.

Public health officials hunted down beds and medical equipment and put out a call for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick will explode in a matter of weeks, overwhelming hospitals as has happened in Italy and Spain.

Worldwide, the death toll climbed past 21,000, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the U.S. rose to 1,041 as of late Wednesday, with nearly 70,000 infections.

New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City.

Troy Tassier, a Fordham University professor who studies economic epidemiology, suggested the increase shows New York would have fared better had it acted sooner to order social distancing.

Nearly 7 million people in the San Francisco area were all but confined to their homes on March 17, and California put all 40 million of its residents under a near-lockdown three days later.

The order to stay at home in New York State did not go into effect until Sunday evening, March 22, and New York City’s 1.1 million-student school system was not closed until March 15, well after other districts had shut down.

Dr. Mark Dworkin, an epidemiology professor at University of Illinois-Chicago, said he hadn’t followed New York’s situation closely enough to say whether he would have done it differently, but he noted that moving quickly is critical — and sometimes difficult to do at early points, when the public doesn’t sense an imminent threat.

“At first, I think there’s a certain amount of disbelief that goes on,” he said. “I think that contributes, to some extent, to the lack of putting the foot on the gas pedal on some of the control measures that we know we need to do.”

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
2
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
3
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada edges higher to 321
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada edges higher to 321
4
11-year-old’s coronavirus diagnosis put family under quarantine
11-year-old’s coronavirus diagnosis put family under quarantine
5
Nevada’s first coronavirus death: ‘It hit him like a ton of bricks’
Nevada’s first coronavirus death: ‘It hit him like a ton of bricks’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, medical workers wearing face masks gesture from hos ...
Coronavirus pummels medical workers in Spain, Italy
By Joseph Wilson and Aritz Parra The Associated Press

Spain’s universal health care system is a source of national pride, but the outbreak is exposing its shortcomings, some of which are the result of years of budget cuts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Directo ...
Details of $2T coronavirus rescue package emerge
By Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The measure is the largest economic rescue bill in history. It is intended as a patch for an economy spiraling into recession — or worse.

 
Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 428,000 people and killed over 19,000.

The Olympic rings are pictured at the entrance of the IOC, International Olympic Committee head ...
Summer Olympics postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
By Eddie Pells, Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, answers a question as he is joined by Arizona Department of Heal ...
Don’t self-medicate officals warn after man takes chloroquine, dies
By Astrid Galvan and Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks that is also found in an anti-malaria medication that’s been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.

Read More