Nation and World

US deaths top 3K in one day, more than D-Day or 9/11

The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 - 11:05 am
 
People enter the walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with University Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MISSION, Kan. — Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital.

The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.

All told, the crisis has left more than 290,000 people dead in the U.S, with more than 15 million confirmed infections.

The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.

Wednesday’s toll eclipsed American deaths on the opening day of the Normandy invasion during World War II: 2,500, out of some 4,400 allied deaths. And it topped the toll on Sept. 11, 2001, as well: 2,977.

New cases per day are running at all-time highs of over 209,000, by Johns Hopkins’ count. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is setting records nearly every day.

A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. The meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration was the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, shots could begin within days.

In St. Louis, respiratory therapist Joe Kowalczyk said he has seen entire floors of his hospital fill up with COVID-19 patients, some of them two to a room. He said the supply of ventilators is dwindling, and the inventory is so thin that colleagues on one shift had to ventilate one patient by using a BiPAP machine, similar to the devices used to treat sleep apnea.

Twice during each of his graveyard shifts he checks all the supply closets to make sure he knows how many ventilators are available. When he goes home to sleep during the day at the end of his grueling shifts, he sometimes has nightmares.

“I would be sleeping and I would be working in a unit and things would go completely wrong and I would shock myself awake. They would be very visceral and very vivid,” he said. “It would just really spook me.”

The grim figures from Wednesday led the usually stoic health director of the nation’s most populated county to become emotional. Barbara Ferrer described “a devastating increase in deaths” in Los Angeles County, with the total hitting 8,075 on Wednesday.

“Over 8,000 people who were beloved members of their families are not coming back,” Ferrer said, fighting back tears.

———

Associated Press journalists from around the globe contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
 
FDA panel gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last scrutiny — WATCH LIVE
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

A demonstrator joins others outside of the home of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to protest what ...
Feds, states file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
By Marcy Gordon and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Federal regulators on Wednesday sued Facebook, seeking forced divestment of its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. ...
White House offer adds $600 checks to confusing COVID-19 relief
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Trump administration is back in the middle of Capitol Hill’s confusing COVID-19 negotiations, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminate a $300-per-week unemployment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators.

 
UK studying if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer vaccine
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

British regulators warned Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

In a Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, critical care nurses and respiratory therapists flip a p ...
US virus deaths reach 2.2K a day with holidays ahead
By Lisa Marie Pane and Rachel La Corte The Associated Press

U.S. deaths have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, with the crisis likely to get worse because of fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, ...
US regulators confirm positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 — offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.

