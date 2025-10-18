73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

US Embassy issues warning to Americans in Trinidad and Tobago

A man fishes in Cocorite, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Anselm Gibbs)
A man fishes in Cocorite, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Anselm Gibbs)
More Stories
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrives at federal court for sentencing, April 25, 2025, in Cent ...
Trump says he has commuted George Santos’ federal fraud sentence
Prince Andrew looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George' ...
Prince Andrew giving up royal titles as Epstein allegations refuse to fade
FILE - Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley, right, guitarist Ace Frehley, center, and bassist Gene Simm ...
Ace Frehley, Kiss’ original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker walks to River Point Park for a news conference, Aug. 25, 2025, i ...
‘Incredibly lucky’ Illinois governor says he won $1.4M gambling in Vegas
By Anselm Gibbs Associated Press
October 18, 2025 - 10:50 am
 

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago cautioned Americans on Saturday to stay away from American government facilities on the twin-island nation.

It was an unusual warning that came as tensions grow between the United States and Venezuela over deadly U.S. strikes in Caribbean waters targeting suspected drug traffickers.

Venezuela is located just miles away from Trinidad, where people in one community are mourning the disappearance of two local fishermen believed killed in a U.S. strike on Tuesday.

The alert is based on threats directed at American citizens in the Caribbean nation, with U.S. authorities saying “it could be linked” to ongoing tensions in the region, Trinidad and Tobago’s minister of homeland security, Roger Alexander, told The Associated Press.

Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have responded to the threats by implementing security measures to deal with any situations that may arise, Alexander said.

However, local authorities declined to share specific details about the reported threats.

With six strikes killing at least 28 people since early September, the tense situation in the region was mentioned by U.S. officials in a briefing with authorities in Trinidad and Tobago, Alexander said.

Following the most recent attack, the U.S. government took survivors into custody, after the military struck a suspected drug-carrying vessel in the Caribbean, officials said Friday.

The Trump administration has said it considers alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a signed document during a summit to support ...
Netanyahu’s attendance was blocked by Turkish leader
By Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made clear he would not accept Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence at a high-level summit in Egypt, an official said.

Freed Palestinian prisoners carry rifles as they arrive in the Gaza Strip following their relea ...
Hamas forces give show of force; clashes in Gaza Strip with alleged gangsters
By Samy Magdy and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

As the Gaza ceasefire holds, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, clashed with armed groups and killed alleged gangsters in what the terrorist group says is an attempt to restore law and order.

MORE STORIES