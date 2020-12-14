39°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

US health workers roll up sleeves, start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Oz talks COVID-19 vaccine (Good Day DC)
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 - 7:09 am
 
Updated December 14, 2020 - 7:12 am
A FedEx driver delivers a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Rhode Island H ...
A FedEx driver delivers a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer ...
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Dry ice is poured into a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as it is prepared ...
Dry ice is poured into a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as it is prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway Monday as health workers in select hospitals rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as the nation’s death toll neared 300,000.

“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” said critical case nurse Sandra Lindsay after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York.

Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s a long tunnel,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as he watched Lindsay’s vaccination via video.

Several other countries also have OK’d the vaccine, including the U.K., which started vaccinating last week.

Hope & grief

For health care workers who, along with nursing home residents, will be first in line for vaccination, hope is tempered by grief and the sheer exhaustion of months spent battling a coronavirus that still is surging in the U.S. and around the world.

“This is mile 24 of a marathon. People are fatigued. But we also recognize that this end is in sight,” said Dr. Chris Dale of Swedish Health Services in Seattle.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in staggered batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centers, each state directs where the doses go next.

Some hospitals across the country spent the weekend tracking their packages, refreshing FedEx and UPS websites for clues.

More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. And later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green light the world’s second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.

Surge, holiday, vaccination push

Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions, not just doctors and nurses but other at-risk health workers such as janitors and food handlers — and then deliver a second dose three weeks later.

“We’re also in the middle of a surge, and it’s the holidays, and our health care workers have been working at an extraordinary pace,” said Sue Mashni, chief pharmacy officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Plus, the shots can cause temporary fever, fatigue and aches as they rev up people’s immune systems, forcing hospitals to stagger employee vaccinations.

A wary public will be watching closely to see whether health workers embrace vaccination. Just half of Americans say they want to get vaccinated, while about a quarter don’t and the rest are unsure, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Health Research.

The FDA, considered the world’s most strict medical regulator, said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears safe and strongly protective — and laid out the data behind it in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.

“Please people, when you look back in a year and you say to yourself, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ I hope you’ll be able to say, ‘Yes, because I looked at the evidence,’” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “People are dying right now. How could you possibly say, ‘Let’s wait and see.’ ”

Questions remain

Still, emergency use means the vaccine was cleared for widespread use before a final study in nearly 44,000 people is complete — and that research is continuing to try to answer additional questions. While effective against COVID-19 illness, it’s not yet clear if vaccination will stop the symptomless spread that accounts for half of all cases.

The shots still must be studied in children, and during pregnancy. But the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said late Sunday that vaccination should not be withheld from pregnant women who otherwise would qualify.

While the vaccine was determined to be safe, regulators in the U.K. are investigating several severe allergic reactions. The FDA’s instructions tell providers not to give it to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
2
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
3
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
4
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
5
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
By Matthew Perrone, Mike Stobbe and Morry Gash The Associated Press

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million worldwide.

People cross the California Street cable car tracks in the rain Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Sa ...
Showers, snow fall in Northern, Central California
The Associated Press

The first meaningful rainstorm in nearly a month dropped light rain and snow in Northern and Central California starting Friday afternoon, bringing a little bit of relief as the state grapples with drought-like conditions.

Zion National Park is seen near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Zion National Park struggles with overcrowding on scenic road
The Associated Press

Officials at Zion National Park have started to regularly close the road into the park’s main canyon due to overcrowding from private vehicles since the shuttle service closed for the season last month.

This photo provided by Virgin Galactic, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothe ...
Rocket motor fails to ignite on Virgin Galactic test flight
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Paul Davenport The Associated Press

The next phase of final testing for the Virgin Galactic team will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the spaceship’s passenger cabin for powered flights.

A Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant sign is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, D ...
FDA approves emergency use of 1st COVID-19 vaccine in US
By Lauran Neergaard, Matthew Perrone and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

 
White House pressures FDA boss to get Pfizer vaccine approved Friday
The Associated Press

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. ...
Businessman took Las Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan, officials say
The Associated Press

A Virginia man who authorities said used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses, including a trip to Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

People enter the walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with Univers ...
US deaths top 3K in one day, more than D-Day or 9/11
The Associated Press

Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11.