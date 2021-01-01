54°F
US hits 20M mark in coronavirus cases

The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 - 10:57 am
 
Health care professionals administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesb ...
In stark contrast to previous years only a few people braved chilly temperatures to take the tr ...
Traffic is directed toward the COVID-19 vaccine site at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, ...
Health care professionals administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesb ...
A health-care worker reacts as she receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Lake-Sumter State College i ...
A health-care worker reacts as she receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Fla., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Long lines of cars were at the site as the Lake County vaccines are currently being given to people who are 65 years and older and front line workers. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

BALTIMORE — The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

The U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the country, now totaling more than 346,000.

India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations. However, Biden acknowledged that it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

Globally, more than 83 million cases have been confirmed.

