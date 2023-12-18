US, Israeli officials discuss more targeted approach to Gaza

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli leaders to discuss scaling back major combat operations in Gaza but said Washington was not imposing a timetable.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with Israeli leaders Monday ways to scale back major combat operations in Gaza but said Washington was not imposing a timetable.

Austin and other U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the large number of civilian deaths in Gaza, even while underscoring American backing for Israel’s campaign aimed at crushing Hamas terrorists. Neither side elaborated Monday on what needed to change on the ground for a shift to more precise operations after weeks of bombardment and a ground offensive.

At a news conference alongside Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin said, “This is Israel’s operation. I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms.” The U.S. has vetoed calls for a cease-fire at the U.N. and rushed munitions to Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it ends Hamas rule in Gaza, crushes its military capabilities and frees the dozens of hostages still held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack inside Israel that ignited the war.

Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops.

Talks were underway Monday to broker freedom for more hostages, as CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar, a U.S. official said. It was the first known meeting of the three since the end of a weeklong cease-fire in late November, during which some 100 hostages were freed in exchange for the release of around 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

U.S. pressure on Israel

Austin, who arrived in Israel with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, said he and Israeli officials exchanged “thoughts on how to transition from high intensity operations” and how to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages. Those calls came after President Joe Biden warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”

Speaking alongside Austin, Gallant said only that “the war will take time.” Last week, Gallant said Israel would continue major combat operations for several more months.

Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada and the European Union.

But European countries appear to be losing patience. “Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. “Certainly, we are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel’s military operation in Gaza.”

Under U.S. pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions earlier this month as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israel reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid in — also after a request from the U.S.

Death and destruction

The war began with an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas terrorists that overwhelmed Israel’s border defenses. Thousands of terrorists rampaged across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 240 men, women and children.

Hamas and other terrorists are still holding an estimated 129 captives after most of the rest were freed in return for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners during a truce last month. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.

Israel’s military says 127 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of terrorists.

More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields. The urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

The military released pictures of what it said was around $1.3 million in Israeli currency found in the home of a senior Hamas operative in the camp.

Regional tensions

Yemen’s Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in a campaign that has prompted a growing list of companies to halt their operations in the major trade route. The latest company was oil and natural gas giant BP, which said Monday it was suspending shipments through the Red Sea.

Multiple projectiles were fired at the Swan Atlantic, a Cayman Islands-flagged tanker, in the Red Sea off Yemen on Monday, a U.S. official said. The USS Carney, an American warship, responded, the official said without providing further details. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the attack and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, confirmed the attack and said the group would continue targeting ships bound for Israeli ports as long as the blockade of Gaza continued.

The tanker was not heading toward Israel, according to ship tracking website VesselFinder, and there was no indication it was linked to the country.

Austin said he would hold talks Tuesday morning with his counterparts in the Middle East and beyond on an international coalition to respond to the attacks. “It is an international problem. That’s why it deserves an international response,” he said.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began, In the West Bank, more than 300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war.

Lidman reported from Jerusalem and Magdy from Cairo.