49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

US kills commander of Iran-backed proxy group in Iraq strike

By Courtney McBride Bloomberg News
February 7, 2024 - 5:32 pm
 
People, rescuers and security forces gather around a vehicle hit by a drone strike, reportedly ...
People, rescuers and security forces gather around a vehicle hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people, including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, in Baghdad on Feb. 7, 2024. One of those killed was a commander of the Kataib Hezbollah militant group in charge of military affairs in Syria, a member of the pro-Iran Iraqi group told AFP. The security sources also reported the deaths of two Kataib Hezbollah members. (Murtaja Lateef/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. conducted an airstrike Wednesday evening that killed the commander of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, as the Biden administration pressed ahead with its campaign to target those responsible for the killing of three U.S. soldiers last month.

The Kataib Hezbollah commander, whose name wasn’t provided, was “responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement. It said there appeared to be no collateral damage and no civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

Asked whether the strike had killed more than the commander cited by Central Command, a U.S. official, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information, said there may have been other people in the car that was hit, but he was the sole target.

Two officials with Iran-backed militias in Iraq told The Associated Press that three died, including Wissam Muhammad Sabir Al-Saadi, known as Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, the commander in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s operations in Syria. Kataib Hezbollah later announced his death “following the bombing of the American occupation forces” in a statement.

Wednesday’s killing followed large-scale airstrikes last week against Iranian and Iran-backed forces in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone attack days before that killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded dozens more at Tower 22 in Jordan. U.S. officials had described those strikes as only the start of a campaign to degrade capabilities of the group responsible for the deaths of the U.S. service members.

The exchanges show the continuing risk of a widening Middle East conflict, even as the U.S. says it’s trying to prevent that outcome. The U.S. has also targeted Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in a bid to make them stop attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and has boosted its military presence in the region in the weeks since Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7.

So far, the Biden administration has declined to conduct attacks inside Iran, though its earlier airstrikes in Syria and Iraq targeted elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Kataib Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the deadly drone attack in Jordan, then said it was suspending military operations against U.S. troops, according to a report in Iraq’s Rudaw citing the group.

Iraq’s government said civilians were among at least 16 people killed in the initial U.S. strikes, and an Iraqi government spokesman said that “put security in Iraq and the region on the brink of an abyss.”

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
4
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
5
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, We ...
Blinken says a Hamas-Israel deal is still possible
By Matthew Lee, Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was still possible, despite the two sides being far apart.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped ...
US drone strike kills milita commander in Baghdad, officials say
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Aamer Madhani Associated Press

The drone strike in Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, according to American officials.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al T ...
Qatar gets ‘positive’ response from Hamas on cease-fire plan
By Matthew Lee, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Hamas’ response to the latest plan for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages was “generally positive,” key mediator Qatar said Tuesday.

More stories
US drone strike kills milita commander in Baghdad, officials say
US drone strike kills milita commander in Baghdad, officials say
US hits targets in Syria, Iraq to retaliate for drone attack
US hits targets in Syria, Iraq to retaliate for drone attack
Suspected drones used by Houthi terrorists attack 2 more ships
Suspected drones used by Houthi terrorists attack 2 more ships
US pins blame for deadly drone strike on Iran-backed militias
US pins blame for deadly drone strike on Iran-backed militias
U.S. strikes 3 facilities in Iraq following attacks by Iran-backed militias
U.S. strikes 3 facilities in Iraq following attacks by Iran-backed militias
Strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen heightens fears of escalation in Israel-Hamas war
Strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen heightens fears of escalation in Israel-Hamas war