US loses bid to host its 1st world’s fair in 40 years

The Associated Press
November 15, 2017 - 11:27 am
 

The state of Minnesota has lost its bid to host what would have been the first world’s fair on U.S. soil in 40 years, beat out by a campaign by Argentina’s capital to celebrate human creativity.

The Bureau of International Expositions voted Wednesday to hand the 2022-2023 specialized world expo to Buenos Aires instead of rivals Bloomington, Minnesota and Lodz in Poland.

The Trump administration has sought to boost American interest in world’s fairs, events that introduced the world to the Eiffel Tower, the Ferris Wheel and Seattle’s Space Needle. Full-scale World Expos are now held every five years, with specialized expos in intervening years.

Argentina’s organizers hope the event brings at least 6 million visitors and boosts the local economy. The city’s theme is showcasing artistic and technological innovations.

