98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

US Navy ship operating in Mideast damaged after refueling warships

This handout photo from the U.S. Navy shows the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler ...
This handout photo from the U.S. Navy shows the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn sailing alongside the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 11, 2024, at an undisclosed location at sea in the Middle East. The Big Horn sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (U.S. Navy via AP)
More Stories
Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit ...
Israel bombards Hezbollah as conflict widens
United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Asse ...
In farewell UN address, Biden says peace still possible in Mideast, Ukraine
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
US sending more troops to the Middle East as violence rises between Israel, Hezbollah
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a speech during the annual military parade marking ...
Iran’s president says he’s prepared to ease tensions with Israel
By Jon Gambrell and Tara Copp The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 - 3:44 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A U.S. Navy replenishment ship operating in the Middle East sustained damage and the cause was under investigation, officials said Tuesday.

The USNS Big Horn was damaged after it resupplied the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group. It remained in the region amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and Israel’s ongoing strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A U.S. Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters yet to be made public, declined to elaborate on where the damage took place. A photo released by the U.S. military dated Sept. 5 showed sailors aboard the Lincoln receiving supplies from the Big Horn, while another on Sept. 11 showed the Big Horn alongside the Lincoln. The Lincoln is patrolling the Arabian Sea.

The official said the Big Horn’s crew was safe and there was no sign of an oil leak from the vessel.

Another U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, said the vessel was being supported by private tugboats to head into a port and an assessment of the damage was still ongoing.

Rumors about the Big Horn’s condition began circulating early Tuesday after images posted to a website tracking shipping called Captain showed flooding purportedly on board the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler. The website described the Big Horn as having “ran aground … and partially flooded off the coast of Oman.”

Though the Lincoln is powered by a nuclear reactor, its strike group has vessels powered by fossil fuel that need to be resupplied at sea. The aircraft aboard the Lincoln also need jet fuel. The Big Horn and other ships like it also provide other supplies.

The U.S. official called the damage to the refueler an inconvenience, but said the fleet would continue to be able to operate without it. The strike group’s destroyers can refuel in port and they can transport aviation gas to the carrier to supply the on-board fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.

Oilers like the Big Horn typically have around 80 civilians and five military personnel on board.

It remains unclear if there are any other replenishment ships like it immediately available in the Mideast. An AP survey of publicly released military images of similar replenishment ships run by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command showed none in the Mideast in recent months. The command declined to comment.

Copp reported from Washington.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit ...
Israel bombards Hezbollah as conflict widens
By Abby Sewell and Natalie Melzer The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it killed a top Hezbollah commander Tuesday as part of an aerial barrage that has prompted thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening conflict.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southe ...
Officials say Israeli strikes kill more than 490 in Lebanon
By Bassam Hatoum, Melanie Lidman and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

The Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate ahead of its widening air campaign against Hezbollah.

This photo provided by Hédi Aouidj shows Ryan Routh, a suspect in the apparent assassination a ...
Feds: Man accused in apparent Trump assassination attempt left note
By Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer and Stephany Matat The Associated Press

The former president complained that the current holding charges against Ryan Wesley Routh were too light, but prosecutors indicated much more serious charges were coming.

This image provided by WBMA shows police tape near the scene of a shooting in Birmingham, Ala., ...
Mass shooting kills 4, wounds 17 in Alabama
By Kim Chandler Associated Press

Four people were killed and 17 others injured when multiple shooters opened fire Saturday in what police described as a targeted “hit” on one of the people killed at a popular nightlife spot in Birmingham, Alabama.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli strike in Gaza kills at least 22 people
By Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said it targeted a Hamas command center in what used to be a school.

MORE STORIES