Nation and World

US needs 6 days to add 1M COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 
Diners sit inside a transparent dome at a restaurant while observing social distancing protocol ...
Diners sit inside a transparent dome at a restaurant while observing social distancing protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BALTIMORE — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Trump supporters rally in Washington; night protests turn violent
By Ashraf Khalil and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington protested election results and then hailed Trump’s passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.

Allie Young, second in line, a Diné woman on the Navajo Nation in Arizona, is among a grou ...
Coronavirus cases grow in Arizona; Navajo Nation going to lockdown
The Associated Press

The coronavirus outbreak continues to surge in Arizona, with the state reporting over 3,000 new known COVID-19 cases on Saturday for the third day in a week and the most in one day since July.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters joining him remotely, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at ...
More restrictions coming to Washington as COVID cases soar
The Associated Press

Inslee will announce sweeping new restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 cases, including a ban on indoor social gatherings and indoor service at restaurants and bars, and sharp occupancy limits for retailers, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmi ...
Biden faces tough choice on COVID lockdowns; new US cases hit record 181K
The Associated Press

For now, it’s a question the president-elect would prefer to avoid. In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Ca ...
California's governor went to party, violated virus rules
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged Friday he attended a birthday party with a dozen friends on Nov. 6 at the posh French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.

 
COVID-19 surges in US; Fauci urges double down on precautions
By David Crary The Associated Press

With new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn’t believe the U.S. will need to go into lockdown to fight the coronavirus if people double down on wearing masks and social distancing.

