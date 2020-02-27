55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US officials probe California no-contact, no-travel virus case

The Associated Press
February 27, 2020 - 8:14 am
 

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Donald Trump spoke on the coronavirus issue on Wednesday, the government announced a worrisome development: Another person in the U.S. is infected — someone in California who doesn’t appear to have the usual risk factors of having traveled abroad or being exposed to another patient.

At a White House news conference, Trump sought to minimize fears as he insisted the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the COVID-19 outbreak brings. Under fire about the government’s response, he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts.

“This will end,” Trump said of the outbreak. “You don’t want to see panic because there’s no reason to be panicked.”

But standing next to him, the very health officials Trump praised for fighting the new coronavirus stressed that schools, businesses and individuals need to get ready.

“We do expect more cases,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the CDC confirms that the latest U.S. case doesn’t involve travel or contact with an infected person, it would be a first in this country and a sign that efforts to contain the virus’ spread haven’t been enough.

“It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said in a statement.

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China.

The newest case from California brings the total number infected in the U.S. to 60, most of them evacuated from outbreak zones.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man wearing a protective mask waits at the arrival hall in Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, ...
Virus continues spread, as world hunts solutions
The Associated Press

More and more countries are reporting cases of the new coronavirus. Governments and doctors on the front lines are scrambling for solutions and everyday life around the globe is being disrupted.

Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that ...
Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts
By Matthew Barakat and Gene Johnson The Associated Press

Investigators warned several of the intended victims before they received the intimidating communications, indicating that they were monitoring the people making the threats.

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 202 ...
Gunman at Milwaukee brewery kills 5 before taking own life
By Carrie Antlfinger and Gretchen Ehlke The Associated Press

Authorities offered no immediate motive for the attack and did not release details about the shooter or how the shooting unfolded.

FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris a ...
$53M fine for Boston blasts that damaged homes, killed 1
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Residents and public officials lashed out at the company for not adequately responding and called for officials to be held accountable.

Pope Francis salutes faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before leaving after his wee ...
During virus crisis, Pope observes usual Ash Wednesday customs
By Nicole Winfield and Jim Gomez The Associated Press

Neither the priests nor the faithful wore face masks, but Rome has largely been spared the virus as Italy’s national case count grew to 400.