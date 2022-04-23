71°F
Nation and World

US officials to visit Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 - 12:18 pm
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

