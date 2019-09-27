84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US probe of vaping-related illnesses focuses on THC

By Mike Stobbe The Assoicated Press
September 27, 2019 - 11:26 am
 

NEW YORK — Health officials say their investigation into a recent outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain THC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday most people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.

A new study published by CDC found two-thirds who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they vaped prefilled THC cartridges from one brand.

The investigation is ongoing. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

The ailment has sickened at least 805 people, from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Thirteen deaths have been reported, from 10 states.

Three Clark County residents came down with severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products, the Southern Nevada Health District says.

All three were hospitalized but now are recovering, the district said.

Two of the individuals reported using products with THC.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. attends a news conference with members of the Sen ...
If House impeaches Trump, Senate must have trial, says McConnell
The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that if the House goes ahead and impeaches President Donald Trump, the Senate “has no choice” but to conduct a trial to determine whether the president is removed from office.

Linda Morris looks over her Medicare statements, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Parker City, Ind ...
Gene test fraud that peddled cheek swabs cracked by feds, 35 charged
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Federal agents took down an alleged Medicare scam Friday that exploited seniors’ curiosity about genetic medicine by enticing them to get their cheeks swabbed for unneeded DNA tests.

Protesters with Kremlin Annex with a light sign that reads "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW" ...
White House attorneys directed sealing of July 25 phone transcript
By Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

A senior administration official acknowledged that the rough transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was moved to a highly classified system maintained by the National Security Council at the direction of attorneys.

In a June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean lea ...
N. Korea says US has done nothing to implement issues from summits
By Edith M. Lederer and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

North Korea accused the United States on Friday of doing nothing to implement issues agreed on at summits between U.S. President Donald Trump and the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, but said it is placing hope in the U.S. president’s “wise option and bold decision.”

(Getty Images)
Nation’s immigration judges file 2 complaints about labor practices
By Amy Taxin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

The nation’s immigration judges are alleging unfair labor practices after the Justice Department included a blog post from an anti-immigration website in a morning briefing and challenged the judges’ right to be represented by a labor union.

Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Rome, Fr ...
2nd wave of global protests caps week focused on climate action
By Frank Jordans and Giada Zampano The Associated Press

Inspired by teenager Greta Thunberg, students took to the streets across the globe Friday for a second wave of worldwide protests demanding swift action on climate change.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, ...
Pelosi concerned about Trump’s threats to whistleblower
The Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is voicing concern over President Donald Trump’s comments that suggested retaliation against people who helped an intelligence whistleblower.

In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, Greg Manteufel tries out a new prosthetic arm during occupational ...
Man’s loyalty to dog defies rare illness from pet germ
By Carrie Antlfinger The Associated Press

When Greg Manteufel is frustrated or feeling down, Ellie sits by him. At night, she sleeps under his covers. She belies the stereotype of the vicious pit bull.

Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola, Friday Sept. 27, 2019, duri ...
Echoing Diana, Prince Harry walks through Angola mine field
By Cara Anna The Associated Press

A body armor-wearing Prince Harry on Friday followed in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, whose walk through an active mine field in Angola years ago helped to lead to a global ban on the deadly weapons.