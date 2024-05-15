92°F
US seeks post-war plan, says Israel risks Gaza power vacuum

Boys watch smoke billowing during Israeli strikes east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 13, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses students and and professors in Igor Sikorsky Polytechnic Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
Interior staffer 1st Jewish Biden appointee to publicly resign over war in Gaza
Yemen’s Houthi rebels acknowledge attacking a US destroyer that shot down missile in the Red Sea
99 Cents Only was an LA icon. Inside the fall of the popular chain
Biden to send $1 billion in weapons, ammunition to Israel
By Paul Wallace and Courtney McBride Bloomberg News
May 15, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 

The U.S. warned Israel it risks creating a power vacuum across swaths of Gaza and urged the country’s leaders to focus more on post-war planning for the Palestinian territory.

“We can’t have anarchy and a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday during a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.

He spoke as Israeli forces battle in areas of northern Gaza — including Jabalia, near Gaza City — that were cleared of Hamas terrorist fighting units months ago, underscoring the group’s ability to reassemble. That’s led to some criticism of Israel’s tactics of rapidly moving troops out of areas when Hamas has been routed.

Part of the problem is that Israel lacks the manpower to hold and administer large parts of Gaza. The country of just under 10 million people mobilized a record 350,000 reservists soon after the war started in October — something that strained its economy. It released most of them late last year or in early 2024, leaving around 150,000 regular troops in the military.

“You have to clear and hold,” former U.S. General David Petraeus, who commanded armies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said at the Qatar Economic Forum. “If you don’t keep the enemy from reconstituting and keep it from getting back into the population, this is going to happen endlessly. You’ll just clear and have to re-clear and re-clear.”

Petraeus, speaking to Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, said the U.S. experience of urban warfare in Iraq showed you had to “keep the enemy away from the people” by ensuring aid got to devastated areas quickly and by maintaining security when fighting stopped.

He cited Al Shifa hospital, one of the largest in Gaza, and said Israel should have held onto it after battling Hamas and turned it into “a great medical center.”

Blinken said the fighting in the north of Gaza in recent days underscored the need for a “day after” strategy. Petraeus, who was in Israel about a month ago and regularly speaks to serving officials there, echoed those words, saying: “I don’t see a mid-term plan.”

Israel said it doesn’t want to occupy Gaza and has suggested Arab countries can provide peacekeepers when the war ends. But no government has said it will consider that.

“Nobody wants to take over territory that’s essentially ruled by thugs right now, gang members and remnants of Hamas,” said Petraeus, who’s a partner at private equity giant KKR & Co.

Israel launched a bombardment of Gaza after fighters from Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada and the European Union — swarmed into southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage. Israel’s air campaign and a ground assault have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israeli troops initially concentrated on northern parts of the Mediterranean enclave, including the biggest urban area of Gaza City, before moving south. They’re now mostly focused on Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt that’s housing more than roughly half Gaza’s population.

Last week, Israel told civilians in parts of Rafah to leave ahead of a possible full-on assault. Around 600,000 of them have moved north toward tented camps that Israel has declared safe zones, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. and other countries, fearing mass casualties, have tried to convince Israel not to attack Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s necessary to defeat the last Hamas battalions, with several thousand terrorist fighters thought to be in the city.

Andrea Chang and Laurence Darmiento Los Angeles Times

99 Cents Only started in Los Angeles in 1982 and grew to 371 stores. Now all are closing, with rising crime, competition, inflation and the pandemic contributing to the company’s fall.

By Seung Min Kim, Ellen Knickmeyer and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration has told key lawmakers it would send more than $1 billion in additional arms and ammunition to Israel, three congressional aides said Tuesday.

Cohen offers inside knowledge in Trumps hush money trial
The Associated Press

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared at the courthouse with Trump and used his bully pulpit to turn his political party against the rule of law by declaring the Manhattan criminal trial illegitimate.

