51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

US sees first human death by bird flu

FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy an ...
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP, File)
More Stories
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside of Manhattan federal court in New York, on Friday, Ja ...
Giuliani in contempt of court in $148M defamation case
Israeli policemen block a main road after gunmen opened fire on cars and a bus carrying Israeli ...
3 Israelis killed after gunmen target bus in occupied West Bank
Vice President Kamala Harris stands with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as a joint session ...
Donald Trump certified by Congress as 2024 election winner
A person walks beneath the sign of the Pentagon City Costco Wholesale on Friday, May 12, 2023, ...
Some Costco cold and flu meds recalled due to possible ‘contamination’
By Mike Stobbe AP Medical Writer
January 6, 2025 - 3:15 pm
 

NEW YORK — The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported — a person in Louisiana who had been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.

State health officials announced the death on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was the nation’s first due to bird flu.

Health officials have said the person was older than 65, had underlying medical problems and had been in contact with sick and dead birds in a backyard flock. They also said a genetic analysis had suggested the bird flu virus had mutated inside the patient, which could have led to the more severe illness.

Few other details about the person have been disclosed.

Since March, 66 confirmed bird flu infections have been reported in the U.S., but previous illnesses have been mild and most have been detected among farmworkers exposed to sick poultry or dairy cows.

A bird flu death was not unexpected, virus experts said. There have been more than 950 confirmed bird flu infections globally since 2003, and more than 460 of those people died, according to the World Health Organization.

The bird flu virus “is a serious threat and it has historically been a deadly virus,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. “This is just a tragic reminder of that.”

Nuzzo noted a Canadian teen became severely ill after being infected recently. Researchers are still trying to gauge the dangers of the current version of the virus and determine what causes it to hit some people harder than others, she said.

“Just because we have seen mild cases does not mean future cases will continue to be mild,” she added.

In a statement, CDC officials described the Louisiana death as tragic but also said “there are no concerning virologic changes actively spreading in wild birds, poultry or cows that would raise the risk to human health.”

In two of the recent U.S. cases — an adult in Missouri and a child in California — health officials have not determined how they caught the virus. The origin of the Louisiana person’s infection was not considered a mystery. But it was the first human case in the U.S. linked to exposure to backyard birds, according to the CDC.

Louisiana officials say they are not aware of any other cases in their state, and U.S. officials have said they do not have any evidence that the virus is spreading from person to person.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Its growing presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed, and potentially catch it, officials have said.

Officials continue to urge people who have contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including wearing respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vice President Kamala Harris stands with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as a joint session ...
Donald Trump certified by Congress as 2024 election winner
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri and Matt Brown Associated Press

Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election in proceedings that unfolded Monday without challenge.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising d ...
Canada’s Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

He said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

President Joe Biden departs the East Room of the White House after signing the Social Security ...
Millions to see higher Social Security payments coming from bill that Biden signed
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

President Biden signed into law a measure that boosts Social Security payments for current and former public employees, affecting nearly 3 million people who receive pensions from their time as teachers, firefighters, police officers and in other public service jobs.

FILE - Rafi Shitrit speaks with soldiers patrolling the area in front of his house in the agric ...
Israel-Hezbollah truce is holding so far
By Abby Sewell and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has held up for over a month, even as its terms seem unlikely to be met by the deadline.

People light candles during a meeting demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas ...
Israeli hostage video released as talks underway
By Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Families of Israeli hostages have rallied weekly to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire deal that would bring loved ones home.

MORE STORIES