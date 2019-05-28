74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US Supreme Court allows Indiana law on fetal remains

By Mark Sherman The Associated Press
May 28, 2019 - 7:24 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is upholding an Indiana law that requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. But the justices are staying out of the debate over a broader, blocked provision that would prevent a woman in Indiana from having an abortion based on gender, race or disability.

The court split 7-2 in allowing Indiana to enforce the fetal remains measure that had been blocked by a federal appeals court. The justices said in an unsigned opinion that the case does not involve limits on abortion rights.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Ginsburg said in a short opinion that she believes that the issue does implicate a woman’s right to an abortion “without undue interference from the state.”

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago had blocked both provisions of a law signed by Vice President Mike Pence in 2016 when he was Indiana’s governor.

The court’s action Tuesday keeps it out of an election-year review of the Indiana law amid a flurry of new state laws that go the very heart of abortion rights. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this month signed a law that would ban virtually all abortions, even in cases of incest and rape, and subject doctors who perform them to criminal prosecution. The law has yet to take effect and is being challenged in court.

Other states have passed laws that would outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, typically around six weeks of gestation.

The Indiana measure that would have prevented a woman from having an abortion for reasons related to race, gender or disability gets closer to the core abortion right. While the justices declined to hear the state’s appeal of that blocked provision Tuesday, they indicated that their decision “expresses no view on the merits.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, who supports overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that first declared abortion rights, wrote a 20-page opinion in which he said the provision promotes “a state’s compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics.” No other justice joined the opinion.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Cour ...
Supreme Court rejects appeal over transgender bathrooms
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district’s policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

In a Sept. 18, 2015, file photo a tourist from China stands in front of the sculpture "Uncondit ...
Several factors behind drop in tourism from China
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

After more than a decade of rapid growth, Chinese travel to the U.S. is falling. And that has cities, malls and other tourist spots scrambling to reverse the trend.

In a May 25, 2019 photo, construction workers install sections of fencing for a privately-funde ...
Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment
The Associated Press

A leader with the group that’s been raising funds to build a southern border wall on its own says they erected less than a mile of wall on private land in New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.

In a Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, speaks at a gun-rights rally ...
Hate groups have never really left Pacific Northwest
By Nicholas K. Geranios The Associated Press

Nearly two decades after the Aryan Nations’ Idaho compound was demolished, far-right extremists are maintaining a presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Facebook's Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Ramez Shehadi speaks to The ...
Holy month of Ramadan is for fasting and Facebook, data shows
By Aya Batrawy The Associated Press

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with long days of fasting and prayer meant to draw worshippers closer to God and away from worldly distractions, is being reshaped by technology.

Kosovo police special unit members secure the area near the village of Cabra, north western Kos ...
11 hurt during Kosovo action on organized crime, officials say
The Associated Press

Kosovo police say five police officers and six civilians were injured during an operation against organized crime and corruption in the Serb-dominated north that primarily targeted other police officers.

In this Friday, May 24, 2019, photo provided by Troy Jeffrey Helmer, resident Amanda Eller, sec ...
Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker
The Associated Press

Three volunteer rescuers who found a hiker more than two weeks after she disappeared in a Hawaii forest described their elation and relief after spotting her near a waterfall in deep vegetation.