Nation and World

US surpasses 25M confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 - 9:25 am
 
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Provi ...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK — The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus’ wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country’s first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

Farm workers receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., in J ...
Californians struggle to get vaccine as rollout faces obstacles
By Janie Har and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California doesn’t have nearly the supply to meet demand and there’s growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Arizona welcomes recreational pot sales
By Bob Christie and Susan Naishadham The Associated Press

Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Arizona started on Friday, a once-unthinkable step in the former conservative stronghold that joins 14 other states that have broadly legalized pot.

 
Lucky few receive rare, ‘precious’ COVID-19 vaccine doses
By Bernard Condon, Candice Choi and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

With millions of Americans waiting for their chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, a lucky few are getting bumped to the front of the line as clinics scramble to get rid of extra, perishable doses at the end of the day.

A boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park was damaged by a fallen ponderosa p ...
Yosemite National Park remains closed after severe wind damage
The Associated Press

Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

 
$731.1M Powerball win boosts struggling Maryland town
The Associated Press

The latest jackpot-winning Powerball ticket, worth $731.1 million, was sold in a coal mining town whose biggest previous claim to fame was being the hometown of baseball Hall of Famer Lefty Grove.

