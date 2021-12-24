52°F
Nation and World

US to lift travel ban on 8 African countries

By Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press
December 24, 2021 - 6:52 am
 
Updated December 24, 2021 - 7:38 am
President Joe Biden signs the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" ...
President Joe Biden signs the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" into law during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Holdiaymakers enjoy a day at Strand Beach near Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. ...
Holdiaymakers enjoy a day at Strand Beach near Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. South Africa's drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday.

The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the world. The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective and unfairly damaging to local economies.

The Nov. 29 ban barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The restrictions will be lifted on New Year’s Eve.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the decision was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Munoz said the temporary travel bans bought scientists necessary time to study the new virus variant and conclude that the current vaccinations are effective in blunting its impact.

Omicron is now spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., including among the vaccinated, but a huge majority of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted,” Munoz tweeted.

Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown; scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. The government reports that 73 percent of new infections nationwide are from the omicron variant. But while breakthrough infections among vaccinated people have become common, they have rarely led to severe illness or hospitalization.

The rapid advance of omicron, along with more people gathering indoors during winter, has led to a major infection spike. The seven-day rolling average for U.S. COVID-19 cases climbed past 160,000 this week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than double the average in late November.

The rapid spread of the new variant hasn’t overwhelmed most domestic hospital systems yet, but it has roiled businesses, sports leagues and Christmas travel plans across the country. Multiple NBA and NFL games have been rescheduled due to COVID outbreaks, and the Hawaii Bowl, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled outright after Hawaii was forced to withdraw. Three major airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights, citing staffing shortages.

THE LATEST
This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his ...
Kim Potter found guilty in Daunte Wright death
By Amy Forliti and Scott Bauer The Associated Press

Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of ...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records
By Mark Sherman and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This undated photo provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. ...
US approves Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections.

FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, ...
Supreme Court sets special session on vaccine requirements
By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

The high court’s announcement Wednesday that it will hear arguments in the cases Jan. 7 comes amid rising coronavirus cases and is an extraordinarily fast timeline.

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, residents line up for tests at a COVID-19 ...
Lockdown of up to 13M people ordered in northern China
The Associated Press

China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying.

This undated image provided by Pfizer in November 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 pills. (Pfi ...
Pfizer pill authorized in US for home COVID treatment
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179 megawat ...
Solar power expansion planned for Nevada, other states
By Matthew Brown The Associated Press

The U.S. government issued a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico that combined cover about 140 square miles.

(The Associated Press)
California hiker dies in fall trying to climb Mt. Whitney
The Associated Press

Altitude sickness and severe storm conditions likely caused a man to fall to his death while trying to climb Mount Whitney in the eastern Sierra Nevada, authorities said Tuesday.

Read More