67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

US to toughen testing requirements for travelers amid omicron spread

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 - 10:19 am
 
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Minneapolis ...
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, after visiting Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minn. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tuesday statement that it was working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated may present a test taken within three days of boarding.

“CDC is working to modify the current Global Testing Order for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States,” the agency said.

The precise testing protocols were still being finalized ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden planned for Thursday on the nation’s plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter season, according to a senior administration official who said some details could still change.

“CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-departure testing closer to the time of flight and considerations around additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s plans before the announcement, said options under consideration also include post-arrival testing requirements or or even self-quarantines.

CDC currently recommends post-arrival testing 3-5 days after landing in the U.S. from overseas and self-quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, though compliance is voluntary and is believed to be low.

The move comes just weeks after the U.S. largely reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8 and instituted a two-tiered testing system that allowed fully vaccinated travelers more time to seek a pre-arrival test, while requiring a test within a day of boarding for the unvaccinated.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries but not yet in the U.S., including whether it is more contagious, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said more would be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.

As he sought to quell public concern about the new variant, Biden said that in his Thursday remarks, “I’ll be putting forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re going to fight COVID this winter — not with shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more.”

Asked by reporters if he would consult with allies about any changes in travel rules, given that former President Donald Trump had caught world leaders by surprise, Biden said, “Unlike Trump I don’t shock our allies.”

MOST READ
1
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
2
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
3
Prominent Las Vegas OB-GYN dies, ‘true leader’ in medical community
Prominent Las Vegas OB-GYN dies, ‘true leader’ in medical community
4
It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced
It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced
5
Lawyers seek info on Tony Hsieh’s dealings with 2 Hollywood actors
Lawyers seek info on Tony Hsieh’s dealings with 2 Hollywood actors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden ...
1st case of omicron variant identified in US, official says
By Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. ...
4th student dies from Michigan high school shooting
By Ryan Kryska and Mike Householder The Associated Press

A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities said.

 
Conservatives anxiously await Supreme Court abortion arguments
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades to gut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School ...
Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
By Mike Householder and Ryan Kryska The Associated Press

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including at least one teacher.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House ...
Former Trump aide cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, putting off for now the panel’s threat to hold him in contempt, the committee’s chairman said Tuesday.

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk Oct. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Apple ...
All-or-nothing abortion fight headed to Supreme Court
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to or wipe it away.

 
Omicron cases rise as research goes on, borders close
By Mike Corder, Geir Moulson and Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

Noting that the variant has already been detected in many countries and that closing borders often has limited effect, the World Health Organization called for frontiers to remain open.

Read More