71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

US urges China to help prevent widening of Israel-Hamas war

By Iain Marlow and Jacob Gu Bloomberg News
October 14, 2023 - 8:24 pm
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Pri ...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Beijing to use its influence in the Middle East to prevent other state or non-state actors from attacking Israel and widening its war with Hamas, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Wang Yi before departing from Riyadh, where the top U.S. diplomat was attempting to shore up support for Israel among Arab nations, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

It was their first call since the Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel a week ago.

President Joe Biden’s envoy is on a diplomatic tour of the Middle East, making stops in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. has been particularly concerned about Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group in Lebanon, opening an additional front in the war on Israel’s northern border. China has close relations with Iran and assisted Tehran in brokering a landmark diplomatic detente with Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Wang urged the U.S. to take the lead in playing a constructive role to push for political solutions, according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry statement. He hailed the recent improvement in China’s relations with the U.S. and called on the Biden administration to respect China’s core interests and major concerns.

For its part, the Israeli government criticized China’s stance on the war.

“Israel is deeply disappointed at China’s official statements and media reports,” Deputy Director-General in charge of Asia-Pacific Affairs Rafi Harpaz told Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun during a call on Thursday, according to a statement in Chinese by Israel’s embassy in Beijing.

China failed to unequivocally denounce the terrorist attacks, massacres and abductions of innocent civilians by Hamas, according to the statement.

Saturday’s U.S.-China call, which lasted about an hour, was made possible in part by the diplomatic outreach the Biden administration has done with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government over recent months, Miller said.

That included a trip Blinken took to Beijing in June that reopened lines of communication with China after months of tension.

MOST READ
1
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
2
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
3
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
4
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
5
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sigal Zamir, left, and her husband, Avi, hold hands as they attend a prayer vigil for Judith Ra ...
Illinois family fears mother, daughter taken hostage by Hamas
By Melissa Perez Winder and Claire Savage The Associated Press

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie had flown to Israel to celebrate a relative’s birthday but have not been heard from since Hamas launched its surprise attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference Thursday Oct. 12, 2023, ...
US plans evacuation flights for citizens out of Israel
By Matthew Lee, Mary Clare Jalonick and Seung Min Kim Associated Press

At least four charter flights a day will be provided for Americans wanting to flee the violence following Hamas’ weekend incursion, the government said.

More stories
Blinken intensifies diplomacy as Israel readies expected assault on Gaza
Blinken intensifies diplomacy as Israel readies expected assault on Gaza
Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis
Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis
Biden condemns the ‘appalling assault’ by Hamas as Israel’s allies express anger and shock
Biden condemns the ‘appalling assault’ by Hamas as Israel’s allies express anger and shock
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
US plans evacuation flights for citizens out of Israel
US plans evacuation flights for citizens out of Israel
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says