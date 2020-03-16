58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US volunteer gets 1st shot of experimental virus vaccine

By Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press
March 16, 2020 - 10:24 am
 

SEATTLE — U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

With a careful jab in a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle begin an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded from China and fanned across the globe.

“We’re team coronavirus now,” Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson said on the eve of the experiment. “Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency.”

The Associated Press observed as the study’s first participant, an operations manager at a small tech company, received the injection inside an exam room. Three others were next in line for a test that will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses, a month apart.

“We all feel so helpless. This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something,” Jennifer Haller, 43, of Seattle, said as she awaited the shot.

She’s the mother of two teenagers and “they think it’s cool” that she’s taking part in the study.

‘I’m feeling great’

After the injection, she left the exam room with a big smile: “I’m feeling great.”

Monday’s milestone marked just the beginning of a series of studies in people needed to prove whether the shots are safe and could work. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine wouldn’t be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Still, finding a vaccine “is an urgent public health priority,” Fauci said in a statement Monday. The new study, “launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal.”

This vaccine candidate, code-named mRNA-1273, was developed by the NIH and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. There’s no chance participants could get infected from the shots because they don’t contain the coronavirus itself.

More options in the pipeline

It’s not the only potential vaccine in the pipeline. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine against COVID-19. Another candidate, made by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, is expected to begin its own safety study — in the U.S., China and South Korea — next month.

The Seattle experiment got underway days after the World Health Organization declared the new virus outbreak a pandemic because of its rapid global spread, infecting more than 169,000 people and killing more than 6,500.

COVID-19 has upended the world’s social and economic fabric since China first identified the virus in January, with regions shuttering schools and businesses, restricting travel, canceling entertainment and sporting events, and encouraging people to stay away from each other.

Starting what scientists call a first-in-humans study is a momentous occasion for scientists, but Jackson described her team’s mood as “subdued.” They’ve been working round-the-clock readying the research in a part of the U.S. struck early and hard by the virus.

Still, “going from not even knowing that this virus was out there … to have any vaccine” in testing in about two months is unprecedented, Jackson told The AP.

Some of the study’s carefully chosen healthy volunteers, ages 18 to 55, will get higher dosages than others to test how strong the inoculations should be. Scientists will check for any side effects and draw blood samples to test if the vaccine is revving up the immune system, looking for encouraging clues like the NIH earlier found in vaccinated mice.

Don’t know if it’s safe

“We don’t know whether this vaccine will induce an immune response, or whether it will be safe. That’s why we’re doing a trial,” Jackson stressed. “It’s not at the stage where it would be possible or prudent to give it to the general population.”

Most of the vaccine research under way globally targets a protein aptly named “spike” that studs the surface of the new coronavirus and lets it invade human cells. Block that protein and people won’t get infected.

Researchers at the NIH copied the section of the virus’ genetic code that contains the instructions for cells to create the spike protein. Moderna encased that “messenger RNA” into a vaccine.

The idea: The body will become a mini-factory, producing some harmless spike protein. When the immune system spots the foreign protein, it will make antibodies to attack — and be primed to react quickly if the person later encounters the real virus.

That’s a much faster way of producing a vaccine than the traditional approach of growing virus in the lab and preparing shots from either killed or weakened versions of it.

But because vaccines are given to millions of healthy people, it takes time to test them in large enough numbers to spot an uncommon side effect, cautioned Dr. Nelson Michael of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, which is developing a different vaccine candidate.

“The science can go very quickly but, first, do no harm, right?” he told reporters last week.

The Seattle research institute is part of a government network of centers that test all kinds of vaccines, and was chosen for the coronavirus vaccine study before COVID-19 began spreading widely in Washington state.

Kaiser Permanente screened dozens of people, looking for those who have no chronic health problems and aren’t currently sick. Researchers aren’t checking whether would-be volunteers already had a mild case of COVID-19 before deciding if they’re eligible. If some did, scientists will be able to tell by the number of antibodies in their pre-vaccination blood test and account for that, Jackson said. Participants will be paid $100 for each clinic visit in the study.

MOST READ
1
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
2
Wynn to close Las Vegas properties for 2 weeks
Wynn to close Las Vegas properties for 2 weeks
3
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
4
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
5
Life on the Las Vegas Strip during coronavirus scare — GALLERY
Life on the Las Vegas Strip during coronavirus scare — GALLERY
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A June 20, 2019, file photo, shows the Supreme Court under stormy skies in Washington. (AP Phot ...
Supreme Court postpones arguments into April
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus.

An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to ...
Infections in rest of world surpass China; lockdowns rampant
By Aritz Parra and Frank Jordans The Associated Press

Millions of people in Europe and the United States began holing up at home amid rapid-fire border closures announced by one nation after the other.

A trader walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Asian stock markets, US futures drop after Fed’s rate cut
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to shore up economic growth in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

Gamblers wear masks and gloves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic at Planet Hollywood on ...
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

A Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Starbucks closing some cafes, embracing to-go model
The Associated Press

Starbucks says it’s moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus.

Staff at the Apple Store in downtown Summerlin alert customers that the store is closed on Satu ...
Apple temporarily shuts stores to fight coronavirus
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.