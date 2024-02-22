45°F
Nation and World

Users reporting outages across multiple cellular providers Thursday

The Associated Press
February 22, 2024 - 5:07 am
 
Updated February 22, 2024 - 5:34 am
A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. A number of Americans are dealing wit ...
A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 64,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The outages began at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country’s largest.

Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,900 outages. Boost Mobile had about 700 outages.

So far, no reason has been given for the outages. Representatives for AT&T, Verizon and Cricket weren’t immediately available to comment,

