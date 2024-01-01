51°F
Nation and World

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning home

By Tara Copp The Associated Press
January 1, 2024 - 9:28 am
 
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second right, talks with the commanding officer of the USS Gerald R. Ford, Navy Capt. Rick Burgess, right, during an unannounced visit to the ship on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. The USS Gerald R. Ford has been sailing just a few hundred miles off the coast of Israel to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict. (AP Photo/Tara Copp)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, front left, walks next to the commanding officer of the USS Gerald R. Ford, Navy Capt. Rick Burgess, front, during an unannounced visit to the ship on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. The USS Gerald R. Ford has been sailing just a few hundred miles off the coast of Israel to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict. (AP Photo/Tara Copp)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, talks with the commanding officer of the USS Gerald R. Ford, Navy Capt. Rick Burgess, during an unannounced visit to the ship on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. The USS Gerald R. Ford has been sailing just a few hundred miles off the coast of Israel to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict. (AP Photo/Tara Copp)

WASHINGTON — After months of extra duty at sea providing protection for Israel, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group will be heading home, the Navy announced on Monday.

The Ford and its accompanying warships will be replaced by the amphibious assault ship the USS Bataan and its accompanying warships, the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. The three vessels had been in the Red Sea and have been transiting toward the Eastern Mediterranean over the last few days.

The Ford was sent to the Eastern Mediterranean to be within striking distance of Israel since the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. The carrier stayed in the Eastern Mediterranean while its accompanying warships had sailed into the Red Sea, where they repeatedly intercepted incoming ballistic missiles and attack drones fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Ford last month.

Since it was extended in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Ford and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier have been part of a two-carrier presence bracketing the Israel-Hamas war, underscoring U.S. concerns that the conflict will widen. The Eisenhower has recently patrolled near the Gulf of Aden, at the mouth of the Red Sea waterway, where so many commercial vessels have come under attack in recent weeks.

On Sunday, helicopters from the Eisenhower and its destroyer the USS Gravely responded to a distress call from the container ship Maersk Hangzhou, which was under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. As the helicopters responded, the boats fired at them with crew-served weapons and small arms and the helicopters returned fire, sinking three of the four boats and killing their crews, the U.S. Central Command said.

The incessant attacks on the commercial ships have led some companies to suspend transits through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the southern Red Sea and then the Suez Canal.

