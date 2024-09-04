104°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Utah boy, 8, dies after shooting himself in car; mom was inside store

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Pal ...
U.S. charges Hamas leader, other terrorists in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel
This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides naval force shows the Greek-flagg ...
Salvagers abandon effort to tow oil tanker hit by Houthi terrorists in Red Sea
Hundreds of small Israeli flags are seen on a Columbia University Campus lawn back in April. No ...
Pro-Palestinian protests resume at Columbia University
People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by ...
White House working on new cease-fire and hostage deal
The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 - 5:11 pm
 

LEHI, Utah — An 8-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself with a loaded gun left in a car while his mother was inside a Utah convenience store, police said.

The boy was alone in the car about 7:40 p.m. Monday in Lehi — a city about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City — when he shot himself in the head, Jeanteil Livingston with the Lehi City Police Department told KSL-TV. The boy died at a hospital on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting appeared to be “unintentional and self-inflicted,” police said in a statement.

The gun was under a seat in the car, Livingston said. Investigators do not know if the safety was ever on, she said.

Doug Shields said he was putting gas in his vehicle when he heard the gunshot and then a woman screaming. He went to the car where it happened. He told KSL and KUTV that he heard the mother say the boy found the gun under the seat.

Monday’s shooting happened less than two weeks after a 5-year-old Utah boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun at his house in Santaquin, which is about 65 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Utah does not have any laws to penalize someone for failing to secure an unattended firearm and leaving it accessible to an unsupervised minor, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The state also does not require unattended firearms to be stored in a certain way or require a locking device to be sold with a firearm.

No charges are currently pending against the mother of the Lehi boy, Livingston said. The shooting is still under investigation.

In St. Louis, a 4-year-old girl died Monday from a gunshot wound suffered while she was in a house with three other children under the age of 10 and no adults present. Police are trying to determine who was handling the gun at the time of the shooting.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hundreds of small Israeli flags are seen on a Columbia University Campus lawn back in April. No ...
Pro-Palestinian protests resume at Columbia University
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Dozens of protesters with noisemakers and megaphones — some with their backpacks — picketed against the war in Gaza on 116th St. and Broadway.

People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by ...
White House working on new cease-fire and hostage deal
The Associated Press

National security spokesman John Kirby said the “executions” of six hostages, including one American, by Hamas terrorists, “underscores the sense of urgency” in the talks.

The ESPN logo is seen in 2013. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
ESPN networks, ABC and Disney channels go dark on DirecTV
By Joe Reedy The Associated Press

ESPN has gone off the air on a major carrier for the second straight year during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and in the midst of the first full weekend of college football.