Utah business owner sorry for spraying man smoking cigarette

(Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business owner has apologized after spraying a man smoking a cigarette in the face with a fire extinguisher in downtown Salt Lake City.

KSL-TV reports Jon Bird was smoking a cigarette near the Gallivan Center Friday evening when a local business owner confronted him several times about smoking near his eatery.

Bird said he was volunteering at an event and security personnel gave him permission to smoke at the spot.

In a widely shared video, business owner Alex Jamison can be seen spraying Bird from a few feet away as he shields his face.

Jamison told KSL-TV he overreacted and apologized to Bird.

Bird has said he is experiencing shortness of breath and headaches from the fire extinguisher’s chemicals.

Salt Lake City police said they are investigating the incident.