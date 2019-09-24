74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Utah business owner sorry for spraying man smoking cigarette

The Associated Press
September 23, 2019 - 6:43 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business owner has apologized after spraying a man smoking a cigarette in the face with a fire extinguisher in downtown Salt Lake City.

KSL-TV reports Jon Bird was smoking a cigarette near the Gallivan Center Friday evening when a local business owner confronted him several times about smoking near his eatery.

Bird said he was volunteering at an event and security personnel gave him permission to smoke at the spot.

In a widely shared video, business owner Alex Jamison can be seen spraying Bird from a few feet away as he shields his face.

Jamison told KSL-TV he overreacted and apologized to Bird.

Bird has said he is experiencing shortness of breath and headaches from the fire extinguisher’s chemicals.

Salt Lake City police said they are investigating the incident.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani President Ashraf Ghani at the Int ...
Democrats press for whistleblower complaint details, impeachment
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Congressional Democrats on Monday pressed their demands for full disclosure of a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump and intensified their calls for impeachment. Trump insisted anew he did nothing wrong.