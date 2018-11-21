Utah company recalls nearly 100,000 pounds of beef

A Utah company has recalled 99,260 pounds of ground beef — including products delivered to Nevada stores — for possible E. coli contamination, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(Getty Images)

A Utah company has recalled 99,260 pounds of ground beef — including products delivered to Nevada stores — for possible E. coli contamination, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Five products made by Swift Beef Company in Hyrum, Utah, and produced on Oct. 24 were recalled Saturday after the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed the presence of the potentially deadly bacteria Friday.

The products had been distributed to stores in Nevada, California, Utah, Oregon and Washington, the release said.

An E. coli infection can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also can cause a low-grade fever, and most people get better within a week.

The CDC warned Tuesday of an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, which had caused 32 infections nationwide as of Tuesday evening.

The USDA listed the following five products in its Swift Beef Company recall notice:

— 2,000-pound bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

— 8- to 10-pound, plastic-wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

— 8- to 10-pound, plastic-wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

— 8- to 10-pound, plastic-wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

— 8 to 10-pound, plastic-wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.