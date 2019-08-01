104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Utah diversion program for low-level offenders set to begin

The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah county intends to launch a program prioritizing rehabilitation over prison for low-level offenders, officials said.

The Salt Lake County criminal justice diversion program is expected to reduce the county prison population, The Deseret News reported Tuesday.

The program intended to prevent individuals from entering the criminal justice system is scheduled to begin Aug. 5 and be phased in over the next 12 to 18 months, said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“When we think about criminal justice reform, we think about reforming the existing system, but we have never really paid attention to the flow of people who are going into this,” he said.

The program is expected to divert between 750 and 1,000 individuals per year, Gill said.

“This is really about slowing the flow of those who are actually entering into the criminal justice system,” Gill said.

Diversion will be offered to those facing new charges as well as individuals already in the system. The program will intervene at four levels of the process and be based on offender risk assessments, officials said.

Individuals at all risk levels will qualify for a rehabilitative drug program involving behavioral change plans with supervised probation and drug court rather than jail. Cases would close upon successful completion of the program, officials said.

The barrier of the criminal justice system can inhibit the process of rehabilitation, said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

“None of us wants to see nonviolent offenders locked up, we want to find ways and systems for forming change,” Wilson said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks ...
Iran president: US sanctions on foreign minister ‘childish’
By Mehdi Fattahi and Aya Batrawy The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president lambasted new U.S. sanctions by the Trump administration targeting the country’s foreign minister, describing the move Thursday as “childish” and a barrier to diplomacy.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, ...
Gunmaker asks US Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook appeal
By Dave Collins The Associated Press

Gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at the school with a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 14, 2012, killing 20 first graders and six educators.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, ri ...
Markets sink as Trump details remaining 10% tariffs on China imports
By Paul Wiseman, Kevin Freking and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Donald Trump intensified pressure Thursday on China to reach a trade deal by saying that beginning Sept. 1, he will impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already taxed. The move immediately sent stock prices sinking.

This image released by the Office of the State Fire Marshal's in Maryland, shows a rocket launc ...
2nd rocket launcher recovered at Baltimore airport
The Associated Press

Officials say an Air Force sergeant tried bringing home a rocket launcher tube as a souvenir at the same airport where another service member tried returning with a similar weapon this week.

In this image taken on June 13, 2019 small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nu ...
Greenland sees massive ice melt as heat wave moves north
By David Rising The Associated Press

The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island’s ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.