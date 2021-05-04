90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Utah ends limits on gatherings, distancing amid pandemic

By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 - 3:53 pm
 
A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City in March 2021. (AP P ...
A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City in March 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah on Tuesday ended mandated limits on gatherings and social distancing related to the coronavirus after the state reached several metrics laid out in a so-called “COVID-19 endgame” bill passed earlier this year.

The legislation, which was passed in March, established criteria based on case rates, ICU utilization and vaccine allocations. The state previously lifted its statewide mask mandate on April 10.

Utah cleared its third and final benchmark on Tuesday after the number of vaccine doses allocated to the state reached 1.63 million, health officials said.

Masks will still be required in K-12 schools across the state, and businesses can choose to require them. Utah Transit Authority has also said it will require masks and social distancing on all buses and trains until the end of September.

In a letter to legislative leadership, health department Executive Director Rich Saunders acknowledged that the legislation has been controversial but urged state leaders to remain hopeful.

“Today should give all of us reason to celebrate,” Saunders said. “No matter which side someone falls on, we can all be proud of the outcomes we have achieved so far.”

MOST READ
1
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
2
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
3
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
4
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
5
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Myesha Gore of Calhoun City, Miss., sits on the trunk of a shattered pine tree Monday, May 3, 2 ...
Storms kill 2 in Georgia, spawn twisters in Mississippi
By Rogelio V. Solis The Associated Press

Much of the South is at risk of more severe weather Tuesday, forecasters said, after tornadoes struck parts of the region Sunday night and Monday.

Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that f ...
Mexico City overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
By E. Eduardo Castillo The Associated Press

An overpass in Mexico Citys metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 23 people, authorities said.

FILE - In this May 4, 2001, file photo, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates contends with an ill-fitt ...
Bill and Melinda Gates say they are divorcing
By Sally Ho The Associated Press

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

A municipal worker fumigates as supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party wait outside a vote counti ...
India adds 368K new COVID cases, 3,417 deaths
The Associated Press

India has confirmed 19.9 million cases of infection since the start of the pandemic, behind only the U.S., which counts more than 32.4 million.

 
Rare night splashdown returns 4 SpaceX astronauts to Earth
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, flew back in the same capsule — named Resilience — in which they launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November.

Read More