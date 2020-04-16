80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Utah gets 106K filing for unemployment in past month

By Brady McCombs The Associated Press
April 16, 2020 - 2:03 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Unemployment slowed in Utah last week but jobless claims remained at historic levels as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide economy, state officials said Thursday.

About 24,000 more people filed for unemployment benefits in Utah last week, bringing the four-week total to 106,000. That staggering figure easily surpassed yearly totals for each of the last five years when the state averaged about 73,000 claims a year, state figures show.

The claims filed each of the past four weeks were more than any single week on record, including during the height of the Great Recession in 2009 when the high was about 5,000 in one week, said Kevin Burt, Utah Department of Workforce Services’ Unemployment Insurance Division director.

Yet there are indications the worst may have passed in Utah.

The total for the week that ended April 11 marked a 27% decrease from the week before. This current week is also trending down, Burt said.

Utah’s woes mirror national trends. The U.S. government said 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week. The four-week total of 22 million is easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. The losses amount to about 1 in 7 workers.

The state has paid out $26 million in benefits over the last four weeks, state figures show. An additional $6.4 million went out this week from the federal stimulus funds that provides an additional $600 a week to people.

Utah is taking 21 to 30 days to process new claims, Burt said.

Nearly 8 out of 10 claims came from five counties: Salt Lake, Utah, Weber, Davis and Washington, according to state figures.

At the outset of the unemployment spike, about half of claims came from the food service industry. But since then, job losses have been spread across industries, Burt said. Last week, people in the office and administrative support industry and sales accounted for the largest percentage of claims, state figures show.

Over the four-week period, the food service industry accounts for more claims than any other industry with 17% of the filings, figures show. The next-hardest hit industries are office and administrative support (12% of filings), sales (10%), management occupations (9%), and personal care and service (8%).

MOST READ
1
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
2
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
3
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
4
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
5
Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests
Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this April 14, 2020, photo, head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing ...
Spanish funeral home tries to copes with stream of bodies
By Renata Brito and Felipe Dana The Associated Press

Jordi Fernández stood outside a parking garage-turned-morgue housing more than 500 bodies. “I had never imagined a situation like the one in which we are living,” he said.

Sir Simon Stevens, CEO of the NHS, speaks via videolink as he officially opens the NHS Nighting ...
Navy says 6 carrier sailors hospitalized; UK extends lockdown 3 weeks
The Associated Press

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

A March 17, 2020, file photo shows people waiting in line to get help with unemployment benefit ...
4-week US jobless totals reach 22M
By Christopher Rugaber and Lori Hinnant The Associated Press

More than 5 million Americans filed for their first unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total job losses to 22 million.

A man sits near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The Cathedral of Notre ...
Notre Dame restoration halted by outbreak year after fire
By Elaine Ganley The Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his desire to see the cathedral reopen its giant doors in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

 
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
By / RJ

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing even as business leaders told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

Cameron Karosis, 27, a software salesman, poses for a portrait outside his home, Tuesday, April ...
Would you give up privacy via phone to return to work?
By Christina Larson and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

As countries edge toward ending lockdowns and restarting economies and societies, citizens are being more closely monitored, in nations rich and poor, authoritarian and free.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks about the coronavirus and illegal drugs in the James Brady ...
High-and-tight cuts remain the norm in Marine barbershops
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Mark Esper acknowledged it’s tough to enforce new virus standards with a force of 2.2 million spread out all over the world.

Read More