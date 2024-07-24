101°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Utah hiker dies after running out of water

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Demonstrators protest against the military policies of Israel a day before a visit by Israeli P ...
Demonstrators protest against Netanyahu visit, US military aid to Israel
A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire ...
Last Sunday was hottest day on Earth in recorded history, climate agency says
In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Ba ...
Surprise blast in Yellowstone sends dozens running for safety
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, hosts an event for Mahmoud al-Aloul, left, vice chair ...
Rivals Hamas and Fatah sign a declaration to form a future government
The Associated Press
July 23, 2024 - 5:38 pm
 

HURRICANE, Utah — A 56-year-old woman died while hiking near a state park in southwestern Utah over the weekend after running out of water on a sweltering day, officials said.

Emergency crews responded near Quail Creek State Park on Sunday to a report of a hiker “in distress due to not having enough water and the temperature being 106 degrees Fahrenheit,” the Hurricane City Police Department said in a statement.

She was unresponsive when rescuers found her. Life-saving measures were not successful, police said. Her name and hometown have not been released.

The woman’s death is one of several believed to be caused by the heat in the western United States over the past several weeks.

Three hikers died in state and national parks in Utah over the previous weekend, including a father and daughter from Wisconsin who got lost on a strenuous hike in Canyonlands National Park in triple-digit temperatures. A 30-year-old woman died in Snow Canyon State Park while two others were suffering from heat exhaustion.

Three hikers died in recent weeks at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, where summer temperatures on exposed parts of the trails can exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire ...
Last Sunday was hottest day on Earth in recorded history, climate agency says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“It’s certainly a worrying sign coming on the heels of 13 straight record -setting months,” said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, who estimates there’s a 92% chance that 2024 will beat 2023 as the warmest year on record.

In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Ba ...
Surprise blast in Yellowstone sends dozens running for safety
By MEAD GRUVER and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running in Yellowstone National Park.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said conditions for a cease-fire and hostage deal wit ...
Prospects for hostage deal with Hamas improving, Netanyahu says
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

He reiterated the Israeli military will continue its attacks on the Iran-backed Islamist group, which is considered a terrorist organization in the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military ...
Deaths of two Israeli hostages in Gaza announced
By Wafaa Shurafa and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

There are approximately 120 hostages still being held in Gaza, though Israel believes more than 40 are no longer alive.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 hikers die in Utah parks as temperatures hit triple digits
recommend 2
Father, daughter die while hiking at Utah national park
recommend 3
Grand Canyon hiker dies on popular trail, only 100 feet from finishing
recommend 4
‘Just wrong and shameful’: Visitors slammed for trashing Yosemite with toilet paper
recommend 5
10-year-old dies after hiking with family on 113-degree day, Arizona cops say
recommend 6
‘Semi-conscious’ hiker dies trying to reach lodging in Grand Canyon, rangers say