59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Utah lawmakers vote to drop ‘Dixie’ from university name

By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 - 6:54 pm
 
Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. (Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum via AP)
Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. (Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House on Wednesday voted in support of Dixie State University dropping “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery.

Dixie State University, which is located about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City in St. George, recommended the name change after reviewing the results of a study that showed some employers in other states expressed concern about the Dixie name on graduates’ resumes. It also said nearly two-thirds of people in the college’s recruiting region associate the name Dixie with the Confederacy.

The university’s board of trustees voted for a name change in December, which was then supported by the higher education board.

Dixie State had faced scrutiny in the past over its name but had resisted changing it. The area was nicknamed Dixie, a reference to Southern states, when settlers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them from the South, tried to make it a cotton-growing mecca in the 1800s.

Supporters say the name is important to the area’s heritage and is separate from the history of slavery. But efforts across the U.S. to remove monuments, names and other Confederate symbols have intensified during the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice.

In the wake of the nation’s racial reckoning this summer, institutions throughout St. George have started to reconsider the Dixie name. In July, hospital officials announced that Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center, located in southern Utah, would change its name to Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, effective in January.

Dixie State has taken other steps in recent years to remove Confederate imagery. In 2009, the school’s nickname was changed from the Rebels to Red Storm. A statue depicting a soldier on a horseback waving a Confederate flag with one hand and reaching out to a wounded soldier with the other was removed in 2012.

In 2013, a group of students, faculty and activists unsuccessfully pushed for a name change. The board unanimously voted to retain the name after a survey found broad local support.

The bill will now move to the Senate. The university has not chosen a new name yet.

MOST READ
1
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
2
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
3
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
4
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
5
Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies
Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, gestures in front of local officials while speaking about ...
South African virus variant discovered in California
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

California has identified the state’s first two cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday as he touted overall positive trends in the state’s control of the virus.

 
Charges added for 2 arrested in Las Vegas in Capitol riot case
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Additional criminal charges have been filed against two men arrested in Las Vegas and accused of violent acts at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump, court records show.

 
1 dead, 4 wounded in Minnesota health clinic shooting
By Mohamed Ibrahim and Gretchen Ehlke The Associated Press

Court records show Gregory Paul Ulrich at one point had been ordered to have no contact with a man whose name matches that of a doctor at the clinic.

 
Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab, says WHO team
By Emily Wang Fujiyama The Associated Press

A closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan — the Chinese city where the first coronavirus cases were discovered — did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic, said Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission.

Paris Hilton wipes her eyes after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Mo ...
Paris Hilton says she was abused as teen at Utah school
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press/Report for America

Paris Hilton testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah, as she lobbied Monday for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s troubled teen industry.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash in ...
Cause of Kobe Bryant copter crash set for release
By Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley The Associated Press

There was no sign of mechanical failure, and it was believed to be an accident, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Preve ...
Emerging variants raise concern of COVID-19 reinfections
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

How long immunity lasts from natural infection is one of the big questions in the pandemic. Scientists still think reinfections are fairly rare and usually less serious than initial ones, but recent developments around the world have raised concerns.

In a Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member ...
Texas Rep. Wright, 67, dies 2 weeks after contracting COVID
By Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

Wright died Sunday, spokesman Matt Langston said. He said he did not know the cause of death, but the two-term congressman and his wife, Susan, had been admitted to a Dallas hospital in the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.