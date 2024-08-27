94°F
Nation and World

Utah man dies after falling from houseboat in Lake Powell

A houseboat rests in a cove at Lake Powell near Page, Ariz., in 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The Associated Press
August 26, 2024 - 5:13 pm
 

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — The body of a Utah man who fell overboard from a houseboat on Lake Powell in Wetherill Canyon has been recovered, authorities said Monday.

National Park Service officials said they were notified around 3 a.m. Sunday about a person missing after falling over 20 feet from an upper level of a privately owned houseboat.

The body of 41-year-old Jackson Roy Law was pulled from the water around 10 hours later by the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area dive team, officials said.

Park service rangers at the scene pronounced Law dead.

Wetherill Canyon is located on Lake Powell about 40 nautical miles from the Glen Canyon Dam in San Juan County, Utah.

Lake Powell is a reservoir on the Colorado River that extends into Utah and Arizona.

