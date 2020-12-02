49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Utah monolith toppled by group who said ‘leave no trace,’ witness says

Utah isn't the only place a monolith emerged. A similar metal structure was found on a hill in northern Romania. (STN)
December 1, 2020 - 7:01 pm
 
AThis Nov. 27, 2020 photo by Terrance Siemon shows a monolith that was placed in a red-rock des ...
AThis Nov. 27, 2020 photo by Terrance Siemon shows a monolith that was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County southeastern Utah. New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of the gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert. A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah on Friday night. (Terrance Siemon via AP)
This Nov. 27, 2020 photo by Terrance Siemon shows a monolith that was placed in a red-rock dese ...
This Nov. 27, 2020 photo by Terrance Siemon shows a monolith that was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County southeastern Utah. New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of the gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert. A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah on Friday night. (Terrance Siemon via AP)
This Nov. 27, 2020 photo by Terrance Siemon shows a monolith that was placed in a red-rock dese ...
This Nov. 27, 2020 photo by Terrance Siemon shows a monolith that was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County southeastern Utah. New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of the gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert. A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah on Friday night. (Terrance Siemon via AP)
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolit ...
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert — though it’s no longer the only place where a strange structure has come and gone.

A Colorado photographer told KSTU-TV that he saw four men come to the remote Utah site Friday night and push over the hollow, stainless steel object.

“Right after it had fallen over and made a loud thud, one of them said, ‘This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert,’” Ross Bernards told the Salt Lake City TV station.

The group broke down the structure into pieces, loaded it into a wheelbarrow and left.

“As they were loading it up and walking away, they just said, ‘Leave no trace,’” he said.

The sheriff’s office in San Juan County has said it’s not planning an investigation into the disappearance of the monolith, which had been placed without permission on public land. But authorities also said they would accept tips from any of the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the otherworldly gleaming object deep in the desert.

The sheriff and the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the land where the object appeared, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on whether they are investigating the removal that Bernards’ group photographed.

Visitors have left behind a mess of human waste, cars parked on vegetation and other debris, the land agency said. The mysterious structure that evoked the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” generated international attention and drew plenty of speculation about otherworldly origins, though officials said it was an earthly creation of riveted plates of stainless steel.

For Bernards, the visitors’ damage to the environment convinced him that the remote area was better off without the structure.

“Leave the art to places where art should be and let Mother Nature have her space for art,” he said.

Utah isn’t the only place a monolith emerged. A similar metal structure was found on a hill in northern Romania, in the city of Piatra Neamt but has since disappeared, according to Robert Iosub, a journalist with the local publication ziarpiatraneamt.ro.

Like the Utah structure, whoever placed the object didn’t follow the proper steps and get a building permit, Mayor Andrei Carabelea said in a Facebook post over the weekend. Still, he took it in stride, joking that some “cheeky and terrible” alien teenagers were likely putting them up around the world.

“I am honored they chose our city,” he said.

Associated Press photographer Vadim Ghirda in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
2
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
3
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
4
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
5
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This March 16, 2020, file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the ...
Panel recommends first US vaccine recipients
The Associated Press

Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said in Tuesday.

Christian take photos inside the Grotto of the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed t ...
COVID-19 robs biblical Bethlehem of Christmas cheer
By Jelal Hassan The Associated Press

Missing are the thousands of international pilgrims who normally descend upon the town. Restaurants, hotels and souvenir shops are closed. The renowned Christmas tree lighting service will be limited to a small group of authorized people, as will church services on Christmas Eve.

In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo taken through a camera lens the word "pandemic&quot ...
‘Pandemic’ selected as 2020 word of the year
By Leanne Italie The Associated Press

Pandemic beat out routine lookups usually intended to sort more mundane matters, such as the differences between “to, two and too.”

Richard Matsui works from a coworking space on Nov. 18, 2020, in Honolulu. (Ashley McCue via AP)
Hawaii pursues remote workers during pandemic
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

“Movers & Shakas” launched Sunday as a campaign to attract former residents and those from elsewhere to set up remote offices with a view.

A Black Friday shopper wearing a face mask is silhouetted while waiting in line to enter a stor ...
California breaks record with COVID-19 hospitalizations
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

California broke a record Sunday with more than 7,400 coronavirus hospitalizations as counties statewide prepared for stricter COVID-19 restrictions to take effect amid surging cases and Thanksgiving travel.