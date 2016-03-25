Utah Mormon missionary describes Brussels airport attack — VIDEO

Mason Wells, a 19-year-old from Sandy, Utah, is expected to make a full recovery after surviving the bombing attack at the Brussels airport on Tuesday. He talked about his experience from his hospital bed in Brussels.
Wells was standing within feet of a bomb that exploded at the airport.
Wells, along with Richard Norby, 66, of Lehi, Utah, and Joseph Empey, 20, of Santa Clara, Utah, were with him and also hospitalized with serious injuries from the blast.
