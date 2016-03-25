Utah Mormon missionary describes Brussels airport attack — VIDEO

Mason Wells, a 19-year-old from Sandy, Utah, is expected to make a full recovery after surviving the bombing attack at the Brussels airport on Tuesday. He talked about his experience from his hospital bed in Brussels.

This undated photo provided by Chad Wells shows Mormon missionaries Mason Wells, 19, of Sandy, Utah, left, and Joseph Empey, 20, of Santa Clara, Utah. They both were injured in the explosion at the Brussels airport on Tuesday, March 22, 2016. (Joseph Empey/Chad Wells via AP)

This undated photo provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints shows Mormon missionary Richard Norby, 66, of Lehi, Utah, who was injured in Tuesday's March 22, 2016 explosion at the Brussels airport. (Mormon Church via AP)

Wells was standing within feet of a bomb that exploded at the airport.

Wells, along with Richard Norby, 66, of Lehi, Utah, and Joseph Empey, 20, of Santa Clara, Utah, were with him and also hospitalized with serious injuries from the blast.