Utah national park partially reopens after flooding

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2022 - 3:31 pm
 
Flooding is seen along State Route 24 at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah on June 23, 2022. ( ...
Flooding is seen along State Route 24 at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah on June 23, 2022. (Capitol Reef NPS via Twitter)
(Capitol Reef NPS via Twitter)

Parts of Capitol Reef National Park in southern Utah have reopened after flash floods hit the area last week.

Park officials said on Twitter the scenic drive has reopened but Capitol Gorge road is “open to pedestrians only.”

The tweet, posted Monday afternoon, said “Grand Wash road & trail are still completely closed as crews continue to remove vehicles after last week’s flood.”

Last Thursday, search and rescue crews evacuated about 60 people via helicopter after flash floods blanketed the park, washing out roads and stranding both visitors and park rangers. The flooding caused seven or eight vehicles to be damaged or destroyed.

