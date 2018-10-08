Utah sheriff’s lieutenant killed in ATV accident

Officials confirm that a Cache County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was killed in an ATV accident.

Lt. Brian Locke (Photo courtesy Cache County Sheriff's Office)

LOGAN, Utah — Officials confirm that a Cache County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was killed in an ATV accident.

The Cache County Fire District says Lt. Brian Locke, who has been with the department for 32 years, died Saturday of his injuries.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen says his department responded to an accident at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the Paradise Dry Canyon area of Cache County.

Emergency responders worked to access Locke’s location and transport him to a local hospital. Medical helicopters were unable to assist in the rescue due to poor flying conditions.

Despite all efforts, Locke did not survive.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Locke had been with Cache County Sheriff’s Office since 1986. He served as a jail deputy, a patrol officer, a detective, a patrol sergeant and as an investigations sergeant.